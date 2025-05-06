Malaysia’s two surviving turf clubs bet on non-punters to keep horse racing alive, but face long odds

KUALA LUMPUR: When P Arumugam received his licence to be a horse trainer at the Penang Turf Club in August 2023, he was over the moon.

He had grown up in the club's quarters as his parents were employees there. Following in their footsteps, he joined the industry and, over 30 years, has gone from being a labourer to track supervisor, then assistant trainer and licenced trainer.

News that Penang Turf Club, Malaysia's oldest horse racing club, is set to close its doors after its final race on May 31 has left the 47-year-old father-of-two reeling.

“It is a bad feeling. I felt that I was never given a chance (to be a trainer),” he told CNA in a phone interview.

He had invested significantly to become a trainer, paying licensing fees, stable costs and other operational expenses. Starting with 20 horses, he now oversees only two. His investments, he laments, are "all gone".

“What other job can I do? I am nearly 50,” said Arumugam, whose children are aged seven and 14. “I cannot just simply pack up and go anywhere. It is not an easy process … Now, I must start all over again.”

The Penang Turf Club's impending closure follows horse racing’s decline in the region. The 182-year-old Singapore Turf Club held its final race in October 2024, and the Macau Jockey Club ceased operations in April last year.

The sport faces similar headwinds in many other countries like Australia and the United States as it grapples with issues such as illegal betting, animal welfare, high cost of operations and competition from other forms of gambling and entertainment.

With the Penang Turf Club's closure, Malaysia will have two remaining ones: Perak Turf Club, established in 1886, and the Selangor Turf Club, founded in 1896.

Industry insiders told CNA that the closure of the clubs in Penang and Singapore will benefit the players left standing, but critical questions remain about the long-term future of horse racing in Malaysia.