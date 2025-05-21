Malaysia minister retracts remarks on Huawei AI deal amid US-China tech rivalry: Report

SINGAPORE: A day after announcing Malaysia would be the first in the region to deploy Huawei Technologies’ chips and servers for a groundbreaking artificial intelligence (AI) project, a deputy minister reportedly retracted her remarks in a sign of the country navigating the United States-China chip war.

At the official launch of Malaysia’s full-stack AI ecosystem – the first in the region – on Monday (May 19), Deputy Communications Minister Teo Nie Ching said the country’s Strategic AI Infrastructure also marked the first deployment of a class of the Chinese tech giant’s chips and servers, along with the DeepSeek large language model, outside of China.

The next day, Bloomberg reported Teo was retracting her remarks on Huawei without an explanation. Whether the project would proceed as planned is not clear, the news outlet reported.

A Huawei representative told Bloomberg it has not sold its Ascend chips in Malaysia, and the government has not bought any.

Teo’s retraction takes place after the US Department of Commerce issued guidelines on May 13 warning firms that using Huawei’s Ascend chips would put them at risk of violating US export controls.

When contacted for comments, Teo’s office referred CNA to Skyvast, the Malaysian company collaborating with Huawei on the use of Ascend chips.

Malaysia’s Huawei announcement caught the attention of the US, with President Donald Trump’s AI and crypto czar David Sacks reposting a report of the deal and writing on X: “As I’ve been warning, the full Chinese stack is here. We rescinded the Biden Diffusion Rule just in time. The American AI stack needs to be unleashed to compete.”

An AI stack refers to the tools, technologies and frameworks that work together to build, train, deploy, and manage AI applications, according to tech solutions firm Hewlett Packard Enterprise.

The Trump administration said on May 13 it is rescinding the AI diffusion rule, launched by former president Joe Biden, that created three broad tiers of access for countries seeking AI chips and would have taken effect on May 15.