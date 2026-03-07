Malaysia detains 6 locals aged 16 to 21 in Islamic State-linked extremism probe; warns of more arrests
Arrested in February across several states, the youths were part of messaging groups that discussed plans to target police stations, government installations and places of worship in Malaysia, said the police chief in revealing the arrests on Friday (Mar 6).
KUALA LUMPUR: Police in Malaysia have arrested six people aged between 16 and 21 over their suspected involvement in Islamic State-linked (IS) extremist activities across several states - and also warned of more arrests.
The arrests of the six locals – including three minors - in the special operation took place between Feb 14 and Feb 15 but was first reported on Friday (Mar 6).
Inspector-General of Police Mohd Khalid Ismail told local media that an operation was launched simultaneously in multiple locations across the Klang Valley, Johor, Kedah and Terengganu.
The arrests followed intelligence findings uncovered through online radicalisation activities, including the promotion of extremist ideology, recruitment efforts and discussions of potential attacks.
"Three of those detained are below the age of 18," Khalid was quoted as saying by the New Straits Times, adding that the arrests were made under provisions of the Security Offences (Special Measures) Act 2012 (Sosma).
Sosma is a law in Malaysia that is used to tackle serious security threats. It permits detention in blocks of 28 days at a time, renewable by court order. Meanwhile, the penalty they face will depend on the offence they are convicted under, if they do face charges.
"At the same time, police ensured that the rights of those below 18 were safeguarded in accordance with the Child Act 2001 as well as international conventions on the rights of children.
"Our personnel also conducted searches at several locations linked to the suspects following their arrests," said Khalid.
During the searches, authorities seized items believed to be linked to extremist activities, including 11 mobile phones, two laptops and an external hard drive.
"Police also seized four IS flags, a shirt bearing an IS logo and three books containing extremist-related material,” he said, referring to the Islamic State.
POTENTIAL NETWORK
Further investigations revealed that the suspects were active in online messaging platforms such as WhatsApp, Telegram and Discord, where they created and joined groups used to circulate extremist propaganda and discuss possible attacks, Malay Mail reported.
Some of the discussions in these groups included plans to target police stations, government installations and places of worship in Malaysia, said Khalid.
Authorities also found that the suspects were heavily exposed to online content related to wars and geopolitical conflicts in the Middle East, which they frequently viewed on social media platforms.
He further warned that more arrests may follow as police continue to track other individuals believed to be connected to the network.
Expanding further, Khalid said investigations also uncovered that the suspects were linked to larger online groups involving those from neighbouring countries, with some international chat groups believed to have around 1,000 participants.
He did not identify the nationalities of those who may have been involved in the international chat groups.
COMMUNICATIONS REGULATOR TO WORK WITH POLICE
Police said the youths were also influenced by online gaming platforms, particularly Roblox, where they spent long hours engaging with war-themed gameplay and interacting with other users.
“This kind of exposure, when combined with extremist propaganda and discussions within closed online groups, can gradually shape the thinking of young people towards radical beliefs,” Khalid was quoted as saying by Malay Mail.
On Saturday, Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil said the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) has been instructed to seek detailed information from the police in order to determine whether specific online platforms may have played a role.
The move, Fadzil said, aims to identify any potential issues involving certain applications and, if necessary, engage with service providers to support investigations and further action.
“This matter is quite concerning to me … among the findings of the investigation so far, it appears that some of them have shown an interest in extremist movements through games like Roblox, as well as content they may have viewed on social media or streaming platforms.
“In the near future, I will request that MCMC liaise with Bukit Aman to obtain detailed information on the steps we may need to assist with, to ensure that if there are issues involving any specific applications, appropriate action can be taken,” Fahmi was quoted as saying by The Vibes.