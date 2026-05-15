‘Non-issue’: Malaysia PM Anwar says not opposed to fugitive financier Jho Low’s US pardon bid

SEREMBAN: Malaysia will not oppose a bid by a fugitive businessman involved in the massive 1MDB corruption scandal to seek a pardon from United States President Donald Trump, Malaysia Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim said on Friday (May 15).

Speaking to reporters during a visit to Seremban district, south of Kuala Lumpur, Anwar described the plea by Low Taek Jho as a "non-issue".

The businessman, better known as Jho Low, is formally seeking a "pardon after completion of sentence", according to the US Department of Justice website.

Whistleblowers allege that Jho Low, a well-connected Malaysian financier with no official role, helped set up the 1MDB state investment fund and made key financial decisions before disappearing about a decade ago.

Low, who has been indicted in the US, has denied wrongdoing but remains at large.

"As far as we are concerned, we are not going in that route," Anwar said when asked if the government will formally oppose Jho Low's plea.

"Even if he has submitted, it is not an issue that we should discuss because he is still undergoing this process in courts."

Malaysia's Trade Minister Johari Abdul Ghani, who chairs a task force seeking to recover assets linked to 1MDB worldwide, said on Wednesday the plea should be rejected and Low returned for trial.

"As far as I'm concerned, I'm against the pardon," he said, as quoted by local media platform the New Straits Times.

Communications minister and government spokesperson Fahmi Fadzil echoed Johari’s view, saying that Low should not be given any consideration for pardon because the damage and hardship he brought upon the country were far too great.

Meanwhile, the Malaysian police said on Friday that investigations are ongoing into allegations that Low had attended secret meetings in Kuala Lumpur last year, reported local news outlet Malay Mail.

Inspector-General of Police Mohd Khalid Ismail said authorities remain bound by the law and will continue cooperating with relevant parties to ensure the matter is fully and properly investigated.

He did not provide any further details.