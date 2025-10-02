Johor Bahru to review building safety standards in light of recent quakes

JOHOR BAHRU: Authorities in Johor Bahru will conduct a comprehensive study to reassess safety standards of existing buildings and review construction standards for new developments, following another earthquake in the southern Malaysian state last weekend.

The 3.5 magnitude earthquake in Batu Pahat on Saturday (Sep 27) was the first in a month since a series of minor quakes struck other parts of Johor in late August, with magnitudes from 2.5 to 4.1.

While the quakes have been relatively mild, residents in several Johor districts including Segamat, Yong Peng and Kluang had previously reported feeling the ground shake.

“As the local authority responsible for Johor Bahru’s urban planning, we must take earthquake risks into account,” said Johor Bahru’s mayor Haffiz Ahmad on Wednesday (Oct 1), as quoted by local news outlet New Straits Times.

“While such disasters have not occurred here, preparedness is vital.”

Haffiz, who chaired a Johor Bahru City Council meeting on Wednesday, said that the citywide review is important to ensure all buildings could better withstand and reduce the risk of serious damage in the event of unexpected seismic activity, local media outlet Malay Mail reported.

“The city council takes such matters seriously. I have requested for the city council’s building control department to initiate this study in collaboration with various relevant agencies,” Haffiz said at a council meeting in Johor Bahru, referring to the recent series of earthquakes.

The review will involve multiple agencies, including the Johor Public Works Department, Fire and Rescue Department, Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia), the Mineral and Geoscience Department and experts from higher education institutions, he added.