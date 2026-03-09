Johor proposes 12 ‘key’ drop-off points for Singapore cross-border taxis, may require tracking system

JOHOR BAHRU: The Johor state government has proposed 12 “key” locations where Singapore cross-border taxis could drop off passengers, as authorities consider requiring these vehicles to be installed with a location tracking system.

The proposed drop-off points include Senai International Airport, JB Sentral, Medini, Southkey, Mount Austin and Eco Botanic, according to Johor’s Works, Transportation and Infrastructure committee chairman and state executive councillor Mohamad Fazli Mohamad Salleh.

Six shopping malls are also under consideration, including Johor Premium Outlets (JPO) near Kulai. The other five malls were not specified, and CNA has since reached out to Fazli for more information.

“These drop-off points are locations the state government considers key destinations. When we mention taxis from Singapore, it could involve foreign tourists who arrive at Changi Airport and want to travel directly to Johor by taxi,” Fazli said in an interview with state news agency Bernama on Saturday (Mar 7).

Currently, cross-border taxis are allowed to drop off passengers only at designated points - Larkin Sentral in Johor Bahru for Singapore taxis and Ban San Street Terminal in Singapore for Malaysian taxis.

Meanwhile, Fazli said that it was understood that Malaysia taxis may be allowed to drop passengers at five locations in Singapore - Changi Airport, Kranji, Jurong, Shenton Way, and Rochor. CNA has reached out to Singapore’s Ministry of Transport for confirmation.

In December, the transport ministries of both countries announced that foreign taxis will be able to drop off passengers anywhere outside their home country. However, they can only pick up passengers at the designated pick-up points to prevent them from providing local point-to-point services.

The ministries did not specify when the changes would take effect, but also announced plans to increase the quota for licensed cross-border taxis from 200 to 500.