Cross-border taxis to be allowed to drop off passengers anywhere in Singapore or Malaysia
The transport ministers of both countries also agreed to gradually raise the quota for licensed cross-border taxis from 200 on each side to 500.
SINGAPORE: Singapore and Malaysia will allow door-to-door cross-border taxi trips under new rules that will permit licensed foreign taxis to drop off passengers anywhere in the other country.
The change, announced on Friday (Dec 5) in a joint statement by the transport ministries of both countries, is part of a package of enhancements that also includes increasing the quota for licensed cross-border taxis from 200 to 500.
The ministries did not specify when the changes would take effect.
Singapore's Acting Transport Minister Jeffrey Siow met Malaysian Transport Minister Anthony Loke on Thursday as part of the 12th Singapore-Malaysia Leaders' Retreat to discuss ongoing efforts to enhance transport links.
The ministers acknowledged the demand for more convenient cross-border transport services and agreed on various improvements to the systems for bus and taxi services to meet the demand and curb the provision of illegal services, said the ministries in Friday's statement.
Singapore’s Land Transport Authority and Malaysia’s Land Public Transport Agency will continue discussions to flesh out the details of the improved Cross-Border Taxi Scheme, added the ministries.
NEW RULES
Under the new rules, foreign taxis will be able to drop off passengers anywhere outside their home country. However, they can only pick up passengers at designated pick-up points to prevent them from providing local point-to-point services, said the ministries.
Currently, cross-border taxis are allowed to drop off passengers only at designated points - Larkin Sentral in Johor Bahru for Singapore taxis and Ban San Street Terminal in Singapore for Malaysian taxis.
The ministries also said they would gradually increase the number of pick-up points for ride-hail or e-hailing app bookings.
The supply of licensed cross-border taxis will be gradually ramped up.
"As a start, each country will provide an additional quota of 100, prioritised for larger and more premium vehicles that can address the needs of larger groups and business travellers," the joint statement read.
All licensed taxis must also be clearly identifiable by livery and tamper-proof vehicle plates, and will have to install Singapore's ERP2 on-board unit for entry into the country.
Both countries will also work towards a regulatory regime for cross-border ride-hail and e-hailing platforms, as well as improving the insurance coverage of cross-border taxis and expediting claims processing in the event of an accident.
On cross-border bus services, both transport ministers also agreed to "work towards aligning regulatory regimes" to improve the bus services for tourism.
"These enhancements and principles agreed to by both Ministers reflects our continued commitment to improving cross-border connectivity and the commuting experience for travellers between Singapore and Malaysia," said the ministries.
"Officials from both countries will keep up their close engagement, and work expeditiously towards an agreement and implementation of enhancements to cross-border taxi and bus services."
In a Facebook post, NTUC assistant secretary general and adviser to Singapore's National Taxi Association (NTA) Yeo Wan Ling said NTA welcomes the cross-border taxi service enhancements.
"The planned expansion of pick-up and drop-off points will bring greater convenience for passengers and widen income opportunities for our drivers," she said.
"These enhancements and the Johor-Singapore Special Economic Zone will open up larger market opportunities for our cabbies, allowing more taxi drivers to tap into the growing demand for cross-border transport."
She added that NTA will continue to work closely with Singapore's Transport Ministry and LTA to uphold principles of fair competition and a level playing field, so as to protect the drivers' interests as the changes come into effect.