Foreigners may get to use passport-free immigration clearance at Johor checkpoints by mid-2025: State official

JOHOR BAHRU: By mid-2025, Singaporeans and other foreign travellers may be able to clear Johor land checkpoints with just QR codes without needing to show their passports.

A senior official of the Johor state government Lee Ting Han said on Wednesday (Dec 11) that Malaysian authorities are aiming for QR code immigration clearance to be expanded to Singaporeans and other foreign passport holders by the middle of next year.

This development comes amid calls from foreign companies who are considering investing in the southern state as part of the Johor-Singapore Special Economic Zone (SEZ): For Malaysian authorities to facilitate the expeditious clearance of people at the land checkpoints - considered to be one of the busiest land crossings in the world.

In his speech during an SEZ-related event organised by OCBC Bank in Johor Bahru, Lee stressed that rolling out the QR code clearance for Singaporeans and other foreign passport holders will be a key step in digitising the movement of people across the land borders and reducing congestion.

“These are legacy issues that we have to address - the movement of people. On a daily basis we're looking at 300,000 (to) 350,000 people, making it one of the busiest (land) borders in the world,” said Lee.