Integrating Malaysia’s railway network with ‘China and beyond’ a key priority for operator KTM’s new chief

Ahmad Nizam is eyeing to revive the ASEAN (Association of Southeast Asian Nations) Express, a freight rail service launched in 2024 which connects Malaysia with Thailand, Laos and China - aiming at opening new markets in the region and lowering business costs.

He told CNA that the service has stalled because of customs obstacles in some of these countries which makes the option less viable.

“This is one of my priorities (as acting CEO) because this is one of the businesses that’s not yet been tapped to the maximum within the country and there’s some encouragement for us to go further than that and get more revenue and make some money out of it,” he said.

SOME COUNTRIES IMPOSING CUSTOMS OBSTACLES FOR ASEAN EXPRESS: CEO

ASEAN Express was launched in June 2024, with the first shipment departing from Selangor for Chongqing in southwestern China. The transit time was under 14 days, faster than the typical sea freight route which could take up to three weeks.

Products slated to be transported through this service include durians, electronic appliances and other agricultural products. Industry experts had predicted that the ASEAN Express could lower logistics costs by 30 per cent.

Ahmad Nizam outlined that even as the service is an attractive proposition especially for freight forwarding firms, tight regulations at some border checkpoints have diminished interest in the project.

“Some countries don’t have scanning equipment for cargo so this slows down the process as all the goods have to be brought down the train onto the platform to be checked. Moreover, some countries don't allow agricultural products to pass through (their territory) and require excessively strict documentation,” he said.