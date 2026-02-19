At least 6 familicide cases recorded in 2026 as Malaysia vows to strengthen social support services

KUCHING, Sarawak: Malaysia has seen a “worrying” trend of familicide cases - the killing of family members - with six recorded this year, said Women, Family and Community Development Minister Nancy Shukri, as she pledged to strengthen the role of local social support services to assist those experiencing emotional distress.

Her remarks on Tuesday (Feb 17) came in the wake of the country’s latest murder-suicide case involving a family of five in Pahang, which the minister said was believed to have been linked to emotional stress caused by unemployment.

A 32-year-old man was believed to have murdered his wife, mother and two young daughters with a sharp blade before killing himself, police said. Police identified the victims as Nurul Asshiykin Kamaruzaman, Tuan Kamaria Tuan Puteh, 55, Nur Saffiyah Humairah, 4, and Nur Sumayyah Humairah, 2.

There are conflicting reports of the wife’s purported age, and local media have not reported on the man’s identity. The incident, which took place on Tuesday morning in Kuantan, is still under police investigation.

“Given the number of cases arising from mental distress, it has become urgent for us to expand counselling services through the local social support centre,” Nancy said on Tuesday night as quoted by local news outlet the New Straits Times.

She added that the ministry will intensify efforts to promote the support centre to ensure it remains accessible to those struggling with mental health stress, while also raising awareness so that local communities are more attentive to the well-being of neighbours and those around them.

The support centre operate as a one-stop support facility providing counselling, psychosocial assistance, early intervention services and referrals to relevant agencies. It also serves as a safe space staffed by registered and experienced counsellors from the National Welfare Foundation, according to local media.

Outreach trucks from the support centre operate in eight zones nationwide, targeting public areas like higher education institutes, schools, markets, mosques and public areas.