At least 6 familicide cases recorded in 2026 as Malaysia vows to strengthen social support services
The latest killing of family members took place on Tuesday (Feb 17) in Pahang, in which a 32-year-old man allegedly murdered his wife, mother and two young daughters aged two and four with a sharp blade before killing himself.
KUCHING, Sarawak: Malaysia has seen a “worrying” trend of familicide cases - the killing of family members - with six recorded this year, said Women, Family and Community Development Minister Nancy Shukri, as she pledged to strengthen the role of local social support services to assist those experiencing emotional distress.
Her remarks on Tuesday (Feb 17) came in the wake of the country’s latest murder-suicide case involving a family of five in Pahang, which the minister said was believed to have been linked to emotional stress caused by unemployment.
A 32-year-old man was believed to have murdered his wife, mother and two young daughters with a sharp blade before killing himself, police said. Police identified the victims as Nurul Asshiykin Kamaruzaman, Tuan Kamaria Tuan Puteh, 55, Nur Saffiyah Humairah, 4, and Nur Sumayyah Humairah, 2.
There are conflicting reports of the wife’s purported age, and local media have not reported on the man’s identity. The incident, which took place on Tuesday morning in Kuantan, is still under police investigation.
“Given the number of cases arising from mental distress, it has become urgent for us to expand counselling services through the local social support centre,” Nancy said on Tuesday night as quoted by local news outlet the New Straits Times.
She added that the ministry will intensify efforts to promote the support centre to ensure it remains accessible to those struggling with mental health stress, while also raising awareness so that local communities are more attentive to the well-being of neighbours and those around them.
The support centre operate as a one-stop support facility providing counselling, psychosocial assistance, early intervention services and referrals to relevant agencies. It also serves as a safe space staffed by registered and experienced counsellors from the National Welfare Foundation, according to local media.
Outreach trucks from the support centre operate in eight zones nationwide, targeting public areas like higher education institutes, schools, markets, mosques and public areas.
Nancy - who made the comments at the Darul Hana Mosque in Kuching - said that from October 2021 to December 2025, a total of 156,033 cases were assisted and resolved through the centre, mostly involving individuals experiencing emotional stress.
“We must be more sensitive towards those facing emotional difficulties, whether by offering advice or reporting the matter so that professionals, including counsellors can step in to help,” she was quoted as saying by Free Malaysia Today.
In the Kuantan case, the bodies of the man, woman and their children were found in a bedroom of their single-storey terraced house in Cerating Damai while his mother’s body was discovered in the kitchen.
"Some of the victims had visible injuries. The incident was discovered by the suspect's 15-year-old younger brother, who was in the house at the time and immediately sought help," Pahang police chief Yahaya Othman told reporters at the scene on Tuesday, as reported by Bernama.
Police also said that the man had moved back to his family home about a month ago after resigning from his job in Selangor. He then began working in Kuantan last week.
The house where the crime took place was occupied by eight family members, including the man who worked as a security guard, his wife, two daughters, his mother and three younger brothers.
Injuries found on the victims included wounds on the hands, ears and neck, reported local media.
The police also seized a 29cm knife at the scene on Tuesday.
Pahang’s ruler Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri'ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah has expressed deep sorrow over the incident, describing it as shocking.
"I wish to express my sorrow over the murder incident … it should not have happened,” he said in a Facebook post on Tuesday.
"As the ruler, I advise my people to remain cautious of individuals who display troubling behaviour, and such conduct must never be tolerated," he was later quoted as saying during an event on Tuesday.
On Jan 16, 34-year-old doctor Chia Tong Hong was charged with murdering his wife and four-year-old son at their home in Bandar Dato Onn in Johor.
The woman was found with a slash wound on her neck while the child had bluish marks on his face believed to be caused by smothering, according to Johor authorities.
Chia was arrested on Jan 3, local news outlet The Star reported.
Where to get help:
National mental health helpline: 1771
Samaritans of Singapore Hotline: 1767
Singapore Association for Mental Health Helpline: 1800 283 7019
You can also find a list of international helplines here. If someone you know is at immediate risk, call 24-hour emergency medical services.