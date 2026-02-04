2 Malaysian brothers charged with murder after 6 bodies found in burnt Johor house

JOHOR BAHRU: Two Malaysian brothers have been charged with murder after the charred skeletal remains of six people were found in a burnt house at an oil palm plantation in Kangkar Pulai, Johor.

Five of the six deceased were from the same family, including three young children aged two to nine.

R Arasan, 32, who appeared on crutches, and his brother, R Utes, 36, nodded when the charges were read out to them at the Johor Bahru magistrates’ court on Wednesday (Feb 4).

They are accused of jointly murdering V Thamil Selvan, 28, at an unnumbered house at the Kangkar Pulai plantation in the early hours of Sep 15 last year, national news agency Bernama reported.

The victim was among six sets of charred skeletal remains found inside the burnt-down house early last month, according to local media reports.

The other remains included those of a 35-year-old woman, a 19-year-old girl, two girls aged nine and five and a two-year-old boy, Bernama reported.

Johor police chief Ab Rahaman Arsad said at a press conference on Tuesday that five of the deceased were from the same family.

The husband of one of the victims lodged a police report on Jan 9 after coming across the remains while searching for his missing wife and children, the police chief said in remarks carried by local news outlets.

“Based on pathology and post-mortem reports, the deaths are estimated to have occurred approximately three months ago,” Ab Rahaman said.