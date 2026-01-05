Malaysia Defence Ministry orders probe into viral allegations of unauthorised entry and ‘immoral activities’ at military camps
A netizen who shared videos allegedly filmed at Subang Air Base claimed that civilians dressed provocatively had entered military camps and consumed alcohol with officers.
KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian government has ordered a probe into allegations of misconduct at military camps following claims of unauthorised entry and alleged “immoral activities” that circulated on social media.
The defence ministry said on Monday (Jan 5) it had instructed the Malaysian Armed Forces to conduct an immediate internal investigation to verify the claims.
The move comes after several videos emerged online purportedly showing entertainment activities and the presence of minibars at military camps in the country, reported local news outlet Free Malaysia Today (FMT).
“The Ministry of Defence emphasises that these allegations do not reflect the true culture, values and practices of the Malaysian Armed Forces, which are founded on discipline, professionalism and strict adherence to security procedures,” the ministry said in a statement.
It added that firm action would be taken against those involved, in accordance with current regulations, procedures and laws, if the allegations were proven true.
Some of the videos, which netizens described as depicting an “entertainment culture” among military officers, were purportedly filmed at Subang Air Base.
One video showed a man engaging in inappropriate behaviour with a woman, while another showed several individuals seated at a bar, reported FMT.
“Civilians enter the camps dressed provocatively and get drunk with officers, some of whom are already married with children,” claimed a netizen identified as “tegak.kebenaran”, who also shared these videos on Threads.
The account has since been deleted although the videos continue to circulate on other platforms, including TikTok.
The Defence Ministry has urged the public to refrain from speculation or drawing premature conclusions that could mislead the public or “damage the reputation” of the ministry and the armed forces.
“The Ministry of Defence and the Malaysian Armed Forces remain fully committed to ensuring that discipline, integrity, and professionalism among defence personnel are upheld at the highest level, and will not tolerate any conduct that could undermine the image and credibility of the nation’s defence institutions,” it added in its statement.
The incident comes amid scrutiny of Malaysia’s armed forces in recent weeks.
On Dec 23, local media reported that the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) had summoned three individuals in connection to procurements involving army projects.
FMT reported that anti-graft officials had visited the defence ministry to begin a preliminary probe into several projects involving the army from 2023.
Separately on Dec 27, army chief Muhammad Hafizuddeain Jantan was put on leave following investigations by the authorities into allegations against him.
According to Defence Minister Khaled Nordin, the move was to ensure that the probe could proceed without any conflict of interest, without specifying the nature of investigations.