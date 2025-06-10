Decision to quit UMNO not linked to any by-election, says Malaysia minister Tengku Zafrul

KUALA LUMPUR: A Malaysian minister who caused a stir by quitting ruling coalition party UMNO to join Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim’s political party has dismissed rumours that the move is linked to a potential by-election contest by him.

In a statement on Monday (Jun 9) evening, Minister of Investment, Trade and Industry Tengku Zafrul Abdul Aziz said that he has never considered taking part in any by-election, whether at the federal or state level.

"I would like to make it clear that no discussion related to this matter ever took place, and it was not part of my consideration in making that decision,” he wrote, as reported by national news agency Bernama.

“I strongly disagree with triggering by-elections without urgent necessity, as they consume both time and public funds.”

Tengku Zafrul announced on May 30 that he was quitting the United Malays National Organisation to join Anwar’s Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR), citing various factors such as “compatibility and conformity”.

His statement on Monday came following rumours that PKR would ask Selangor Chief Minister Amirudin Shari to vacate his seat in order for Tengku Zafrul to contest in a by-election.



Winning such an election would allow Tengku Zafrul to take over as Chief Minister of Selangor, while Amirudin Shari could still find a place in Anwar’s Cabinet as he is a Member of Parliament for Gombak.



Outspoken political commentator and former UMNO information chief, Isham Jalil, had posted a video on Jun 2 about such a scenario.



Amirudin has since denied these rumours as well, saying that he wants to complete his term.

In Malaysia, a minister must be an MP or an appointed senator, and Tengku Zafrul is nearing the end of his term as a senator in December as one can serve a maximum of only two terms.

In his statement on Monday, he said that he will continue serving as a senator until the end of his term.



Regarding his ministerial position, he said that he would leave it to Anwar.



“I am always ready to serve the country in any capacity,” said Tengku Zafrul, a former banker and group chief executive of CIMB Group.

“I left the corporate world with the intention of serving, and as long as my services are needed, I am ready to continue to contribute without being tied to a position.”

He said that his decision to leave UMNO after being with the party for 28 years was entirely his personal choice, and that he was not coerced into it.

He thanked UMNO President Ahmad Zahid Hamidi and the party’s grassroots for their support.

Ahmad Zahid, who is also deputy prime minister, had previously spoken out against Tengku Zafrul’s resignation, adding that it was "unethical" for parties within the unity government to accept a member from an ally.

The grumblings extended to Anwar's own PKR, with party members whom CNA spoke to questioning the timing of Tengku Zafrul's announcement.

Analysts have also told CNA that Tengku Zafrul’s move has put Anwar in a bind, as he seeks to balance unhappiness from both sides.