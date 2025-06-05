analysis Asia
1 minister’s defection, 2 unhappy political parties: Trouble brewing in Malaysia’s ruling coalition?
The resignation of Investment, Trade and Industry Minister Tengku Zafrul Abdul Aziz from UMNO to ally PKR has posed questions on the ruling coalition’s future and also whether he’s a dark horse in succeeding PM Anwar Ibrahim.
KUALA LUMPUR: The looming defection of a Malaysian minister from a key coalition partner of Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim to his own party has put the premier in a bind, as he seeks to balance unhappiness from both sides, analysts said.
They added that the expected move of Anwar’s Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) to admit Investment, Trade and Industry Minister Tengku Zafrul Abdul Aziz as a member has to be managed carefully or it could undermine the ruling coalition.
Tengku Zafrul had announced on May 30 that he had resigned from the United Malays National Organisation (UMNO) to join PKR. The minister is seen as someone who has roped in significant sums of investment for Malaysia and raised the country’s profile on the international stage, a key priority of the Anwar administration.
Fearful of losing Tengku Zafrul’s critical contributions as a minister in a key portfolio, Anwar must now shoehorn him into a politically viable position in PKR, the analysts told CNA, even as such a move was criticised by several UMNO leaders including its president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.
Ahmad Zahid, who is also Deputy Prime Minister, said on Jun 2 it was "unethical" for parties within the unity government to accept a member from an ally.
The grumblings extended to Anwar's own PKR, with party members questioning the timing of Tengku Zafrul's announcement, party insiders told CNA on the condition of anonymity.
Tengku Zafrul’s statement came two days after the high-profile resignations of two PKR ministers, Economy Minister Rafizi Ramli and Natural Resources and Environmental Sustainability Minister Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad, following their defeat in internal leadership polls.
PKR members fear the admission of Tengku Zafrul could sideline the party's rank and file for top positions both within and outside in the state or federal governments, and erode the trust other unity government partners have in PKR, the well-placed party insiders said.
On UMNO's part, Ahmad Zahid said he hopes his party will be given a ministerial post following Tengku Zafrul's departure, to ensure UMNO's "quota" of seven ministers remains intact.
While it "should not be a problem" for Anwar to meet UMNO's demands, the larger issue is whether PKR should even accept Tengku Zafrul as a member in the first place, said political analyst Sivamurugan Pandian of University Sains Malaysia (USM).
"The bigger question is whether this should be a precedent or practice. If it happens now, what happens if someone from PKR moves to UMNO?" he told CNA.
"I think they should draw the line from now onwards, if they want to strengthen the unity government and move as a grand coalition for the next election (due by February 2028)."
PKR SET TO ADMIT TENGKU ZAFRUL
PKR would eventually accept Tengku Zafrul as Anwar saw him as someone who had secured hundreds of billions of ringgit in investment for Malaysia, said Ahmad Fauzi Abdul Hamid, a political science professor at USM.
Anwar therefore does not want Tengku Zafrul to be thrown into the "political wilderness", given the latter’s weak grassroots support in UMNO and the looming end of his term as senator in December, Ahmad Fauzi told CNA.
A minister must be an elected member of parliament (MP) in the lower house or an appointed senator in the upper house. Tengku Zafrul is nearing the end of his term as the latter as a senator can serve a maximum of two terms.
While Tengku Zafrul was UMNO’s Kota Raja division chief and a supreme council member, analysts believe he is unpopular with party members on the ground.
“If Zafrul were to continue in his portfolio as investment, trade and industry minister beyond December, he would first need to contest and win a by-election,” Ahmad Fauzi said.
"So, it's not surprising that Anwar wants to retain him, at least in the upper echelons of Malaysian politics. If it's at the federal level, a PKR MP will probably have to resign.”
Sivamurugan, however, said PKR should not think of deliberately vacating a seat, as this would take away the mandate given to that MP and infuriate constituents who might experience election "fatigue".
"With Zafrul’s experience and also how he has positioned himself, it is better if the Prime Minister can park him in his office as an economic advisor on international trade with the status of a minister," he said.
"That I think will ease the tension between both parties at this point, rather than going for another by-election.”
WHAT DOES UMNO WANT?
If Tengku Zafrul stays on in his current ministerial portfolio, USM’s Ahmad Fauzi feels UMNO could be given the vacant economy minister role, noting that UMNO's Johari Abdul Ghani has been touted as a possible candidate.
The current plantation and commodities minister has brushed off concerns that Tengku Zafrul’s resignation from his party would affect ties between UMNO and PKR in the unity government.
"Anwar would also want to safeguard the harmonious relationship between component parties, and he will also want UMNO votes later in the 16th general election, for UMNO voters to vote for PH as well, if the union lasts," Ahmad Fauzi said, referring to the Pakatan Harapan (PH) ruling coalition comprising PKR and other parties.
"If PH and BN (Barisan Nasional coalition led by UMNO) go on to contest the election as one coalition, he will fear that any grudge on the part of UMNO will end up in UMNO voters shying away from voting for PH, and that might damage PH,” he added.
“It might even deliver votes to PN, and they could win by default.”
The unity government comprises PH, BN, as well as other East Malaysian coalitions. In opposition is the Perikatan Nasional (PN) coalition, comprising Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) and Islamist party Parti Islam Se-Malaysia (PAS) among others.
But geostrategist Azmi Hassan from the Nusantara Academy said UMNO is not interested in the economy or environment portfolios, because these come under PKR's allocation.
"What UMNO wants is the international trade portfolio. So I guess that's what makes a lot of people in UMNO unsatisfied with this particular move,” he told CNA.
“Because of the minister post, not because of the move of Tengku Zafrul as an individual member.”
INTERNAL GRUMBLINGS IN PKR
A PKR insider said UMNO had "every right" to question if Tengku Zafrul’s ministerial portfolio will be handed back, noting that the defection touched on the "very sensitive" issue of UMNO's ministerial allocation.
"That raises a bit more questions on the timing of the matter again, like we are going into Sabah state polls, with all these questions being raised,” he said.
“And looking at public feedback on the party itself, it hasn't been very positive over the past few weeks. So the question needs to be raised on why these moves are being organised now.”
Analysts previously told CNA that Rafizi’s defeat in his bid to be re-elected as PKR deputy president could heighten divisions between party factions.
Rafizi has since resigned, citing the lack of an internal mandate, while his reported ally Nik Nazmi followed suit after failing to defend his post as PKR vice-president.
The election of Nurul Izzah as the party’s second-in-command also triggered public accusations of nepotism, claims she has consistently rejected as she has insisted her positions were earned on her own merits through elections.
"We are already losing two ministers, very highly competent ministers, and now we're making more political moves which are not being well received,” the PKR insider said, noting that all the indications so far show Tengku Zafrul's application will not be rejected.
“The party members are for sure going to be a bit more disgruntled afterwards.”
Another PKR grassroots leader told CNA that the party leadership needs to exercise “extreme caution” regarding Tengku Zafrul’s admission.
“Even though there are no hard rules on this matter, the party must be careful about accepting members from unity government members,” he said, calling for Tengku Zafrul to be thoroughly “screened”.
“It’s a sensitive balance within Madani component parties. Bringing in high-profile individuals with UMNO or opposition-linked backgrounds directly into PKR will only deepen unease among the base.”
PKR secretary-general Fuziah Salleh said on May 31 that the party will consider input from grassroots members and unity government partners when evaluating any membership application, although she noted then that the party had not received any official application from Tengku Zafrul.
The other PKR insider said Tengku Zafrul's move and the impending end to his senatorial tenure had created a "messy situation" in the party, repeating that the timing was "questionable".
"It raises the question of, ‘Why now?’ Is it on the back of what's going on with the party election and so on? And is there a move now to kind of divert the attention away from whatever happened?" he asked.
Sivamurugan from USM agreed that the timing of the move could be perceived as trying to divert the attention from the resignations of Rafizi and Nik Nazmi, saying that not everyone in PKR would welcome Tengku Zafrul.
"Because they know, once he's there, it's a threat to them as well, because he's accepted well by Anwar, the president,” he said.
“He has easy access to Anwar, the opportunities are more open for him. So of course, this will affect those who have been working very hard within the party till now.
PH-BN partnership for GE16 not a given
Ultimately, analysts believe Anwar and Ahmad Zahid share a special, mentor-mentee relationship that will allow them to resolve the issue amicably.
Tengku Zafrul’s move will not have an impact on the PH-BN partnership at the Sabah state election that is due by December, as the issues there are much more localised, the observers said.
Azmi from the Nusantara Academy said Tengku Zafrul’s current portfolio should be returned to UMNO once his term as senator ends in December.
“I think if that happens, then all will be okay with the PH and BN partnership," he told CNA.
"Preferably it should be done before the upcoming Sabah state election, and more so I think before GE16."
But this does not mean PH and BN will definitely work together at GE16, USM’s Ahmad Fauzi said, adding that Anwar will ultimately decide to partner a party that can get him the Malay vote.
"Looking at what has happened in PKR in the recent weeks, public trust in PKR as a reformist party has very much plunged,” he said, noting that Anwar will have to convince fence-sitters who only voted for PH because they hated the UMNO government or corruption.
If by the time GE16 is due and Anwar does not enjoy Malay support, he could try to entice the Islamist opposition party PAS to team up, Ahmad Fauzi added.
“There are rumours that there have been behind-the-scenes negotiations (between Anwar and PAS) and so on. But we don't know how that will materialise in the real world.”
CAN TENGKU ZAFRUL SUCCEED ANWAR IN PKR?
In the longer term, Ahmad Fauzi did not rule out Tengku Zafrul succeeding Anwar as PKR's leader, noting that the minister is still considered relatively young in Malaysian politics at 51 years old.
"Give him time. If he really asserts his role and plays well with the PKR political grassroots, that's not impossible, but he has to really work hard from now to, say, 10 years," he said.
Sivamurugan said it is too early to tell as Tengku Zafrul has his work cut out for him.
"He has to be a member, then hold positions at the division level first. That may take another five or 10 years, and we know at this point after the (PKR internal) election, Izzah is seen as the successor, and Anwar will not be able to contest (the PKR presidency) anymore," he said.
"There are other young leaders also eyeing the top position as well, and we may see Rafizi coming back again within three or four years.”
The fact that Tengku Zafrul contested and lost in the Kuala Selangor seat at the last general election in 2022 shows he does not have strong grassroots support, Sivamurugan said.
"Maybe if he wants to be very active in politics after this, he should focus on how to climb up the ladder within PKR, if he believes that the acceptance level is different from UMNO."
Asrul Hadi Abdullah Sani, a partner at strategic advisory firm ADA Southeast Asia, cautioned that Tengku Zafrul could end up like Zaid Ibrahim, a former law minister under UMNO in 2008 who left the party for PKR a year later.
Zaid contested the Hulu Selangor by-election in 2010, but lost to a BN candidate. He quit PKR later that year after pulling out of a race for the party’s deputy president post, citing "various issues of manipulation and unfair electoral practices".
"Zafrul will need to prove himself to the party members by winning a state or federal seat before he is even considered a potential candidate to succeed Anwar as party president," Asrul Hadi said.
"It will be a challenging road ahead for Zafrul in PKR, and if he is not careful, he could face a fate similar to that of Zaid Ibrahim."