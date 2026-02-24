‘Alpha-male’ influencer Nick Adams dropped as US ambassador to Malaysia, claims he has been promoted
Adams’ nomination by US President Donald Trump last year had sparked controversy due to reportedly misogynistic remarks the right-wing commentator has made, as well as his public support for Israel in 2024.
WASHINGTON: Right-wing influencer and self-described “alpha male” Nick Adams has reportedly been dropped as the United States’ pick for ambassador to Malaysia.
Adams confirmed he would not become US ambassador to Malaysia in an email to the Sydney Morning Herald and said his new role would soon be revealed.
“Brilliant detective work, Mick! I’ve been promoted from the role of ambassador!” Adams said in the email, addressing the Sydney Morning Herald journalist.
“More details on that will come this upcoming week. I’m sure you’ll see it if you’re looking out for it. You might want to consider waiting a few days so you can break the news to your dozens of readers. Good luck on your hit piece, son.”
On social media platform X, Adams posted on Feb 23 about a “major announcement coming”.
Checks by CNA on the US Congress website show that Adams’ nomination was “returned to the president under provisions of Senate Rule XXXI” on Jan 3. If a nomination is returned to the president, it is no longer eligible for consideration by the Senate.
Adams, a naturalised American citizen originally from Australia, was nominated for US ambassador to Malaysia by President Donald Trump on Jul 10 last year, among other ambassadorial choices that included Anjani Sinha for Singapore.
His nomination, however, was never confirmed by the Senate and lapsed at the end of the year. Adams’ name was missing from a list of nominations resubmitted to the Senate in January, as well as another submitted in February.
Adams was among nine civilian nominees who were not submitted in the second list to the Senate in February, according to a Bloomberg analysis of congressional records.
Nominations have been withdrawn for various reasons including clerical changes, additional responsibilities to the original role, or new opportunities, a White House official told Bloomberg Government earlier this month.
Adams’ nomination by Trump had sparked controversy due to reportedly misogynistic remarks he has made, as well as backlash over his public support for Israel in 2024.
The author and supporter of Trump’s Make America Great Again slogan, who rallied for Trump during the 2024 US presidential election, is also known for his loyalty to American restaurant chain Hooters, which has been criticised for objectifying women.
Following his nomination, former Malaysia law minister Zaid Ibrahim had described Adams as a “right-wing agitator and partisan provocateur” unfit to serve as a US ambassador due to his lack of diplomatic credentials.
Selangor Parti Islam Se-Malaysia youth chief Sukri Omar said accepting Adams would be seen as a direct insult to the Muslim community and Malaysians who support Palestinians, while transport minister Anthony Loke said that he would oppose Adams’ appointment.