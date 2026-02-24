‘Alpha-male’ influencer Nick Adams dropped as US ambassador to Malaysia, claims he has been promoted

WASHINGTON: Right-wing influencer and self-described “alpha male” Nick Adams has reportedly been dropped as the United States’ pick for ambassador to Malaysia.

Adams confirmed he would not become US ambassador to Malaysia in an email to the Sydney Morning Herald and said his new role would soon be revealed.

“Brilliant detective work, Mick! I’ve been promoted from the role of ambassador!” Adams said in the email, addressing the Sydney Morning Herald journalist.

“More details on that will come this upcoming week. I’m sure you’ll see it if you’re looking out for it. You might want to consider waiting a few days so you can break the news to your dozens of readers. Good luck on your hit piece, son.”

On social media platform X, Adams posted on Feb 23 about a “major announcement coming”.