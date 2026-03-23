Malaysia eyes new energy sources as oil prices rise amid Middle East conflict: DPM Fadillah

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia is looking to other nations as possible energy suppliers if the Middle East conflict persists, Deputy Prime Minister Fadillah Yusof said, as calls from the opposition grow for additional measures to manage rising global oil prices.

His comments came as Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim said that over half of Malaysia’s oil supply comes from the Strait of Hormuz, a key waterway closed due to the conflict.

Fadillah said on Sunday (Mar 22) that national energy firm Petroliam Nasional Berhad (Petronas) had contingency plans in place to ensure the country’s energy supply remained stable despite the conflict, with Australia and other Asia-Pacific nations being among the options considered as possible alternative suppliers.

“Petronas has looked at various plans to find alternative supplies if gas or oil cannot be delivered through areas affected by the current conflict,” he told reporters, as quoted by local media.

“They are also monitoring supplies from Australia and countries in the Asia-Pacific region, all these alternatives are being prepared … The planning is progressing well and our supply remains stable.”

Fadillah, who is also Malaysia’s Minister of Energy Transition and Water Transformation, was responding to a question at an event in Kuching, Sarawak on measures to ensure the nation’s energy supply remained secure following the Iran war.