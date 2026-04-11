Malaysian soldier allegedly assaulted by corporal in Pahang camp dies, case reclassified as murder

BENTONG, Pahang: A Malaysian soldier who was allegedly assaulted by a corporal in camp died on Saturday morning (Apr 11), with local police reclassifying the case as murder as Defence Minister Khaled Nordin vowed firm action and justice.

Amirul Raziq Rosafindi died more than a week after he was placed on life support following an assault on Mar 30 at the Royal Malay Regiment camp in Bentong, in the state of Pahang.

The suspect, 37-year-old Sukry Tasu, claimed trial on Monday to seven charges of causing grievous hurt to Amirul and six others - Atiqillah Taugek Rashidi, 21; Syakirin Yaacob, 20; Azman Shah Ismail, 22; Nik Amir Zaqwan Nik Asrizal, 19; Irfan Aiman Tajudin, 19; and Danial Asraf Azizan, 22.

Amirul had lost consciousness, while the six others were taken to hospital for medical checks.

“After the victim’s death on Saturday at 9.34am, the investigation previously conducted under Section 325 of the Penal Code (for voluntarily causing grievous hurt) will now be reclassified under Section 302 for murder,” Bentong district police chief Zaiham Mohd Kahar said in a statement, as quoted by local news outlet The Star.

He added that a post-mortem examination has been requested, and previously recorded statements will be reviewed.

“If necessary, more witnesses will have their statements taken,” the district police chief said.