Malaysian soldier allegedly assaulted by corporal in Pahang camp dies, case reclassified as murder
Malaysia’s Defence Minister Khaled Nordin has vowed firm action and justice.
BENTONG, Pahang: A Malaysian soldier who was allegedly assaulted by a corporal in camp died on Saturday morning (Apr 11), with local police reclassifying the case as murder as Defence Minister Khaled Nordin vowed firm action and justice.
Amirul Raziq Rosafindi died more than a week after he was placed on life support following an assault on Mar 30 at the Royal Malay Regiment camp in Bentong, in the state of Pahang.
The suspect, 37-year-old Sukry Tasu, claimed trial on Monday to seven charges of causing grievous hurt to Amirul and six others - Atiqillah Taugek Rashidi, 21; Syakirin Yaacob, 20; Azman Shah Ismail, 22; Nik Amir Zaqwan Nik Asrizal, 19; Irfan Aiman Tajudin, 19; and Danial Asraf Azizan, 22.
Amirul had lost consciousness, while the six others were taken to hospital for medical checks.
“After the victim’s death on Saturday at 9.34am, the investigation previously conducted under Section 325 of the Penal Code (for voluntarily causing grievous hurt) will now be reclassified under Section 302 for murder,” Bentong district police chief Zaiham Mohd Kahar said in a statement, as quoted by local news outlet The Star.
He added that a post-mortem examination has been requested, and previously recorded statements will be reviewed.
“If necessary, more witnesses will have their statements taken,” the district police chief said.
Khaled, Malaysia’s defence minister, has expressed his condolences to Amirul’s family, saying that he viewed the incident seriously.
“Any form of violence, misconduct or breach of discipline does not reflect the values, integrity and professionalism upheld by the Malaysian armed forces,” he said in a statement, as quoted by Free Malaysia Today.
“I have ordered the armed forces to strengthen discipline and integrity in their ranks through stern action to ensure such an incident does not occur again.”
Local media previously reported that Sukry allegedly punched, struck and kicked the victims on several parts of their bodies after being dissatisfied with how they cleaned the weapons store.
He was arrested on Mar 31, a day after the incident.
This is not the first such case reported in Malaysia.
In March last year, an army serviceman died from blunt force trauma to the chest after an alleged bullying incident in his barracks.
Between 2019 and 2024, a total of 31 Malaysian Army personnel were dismissed for bullying and abusing junior members. Then-Army Chief Hafizuddeain Jantan said the offenders included individuals holding senior ranks, including majors.