PAS chief's remarks on toppling Anwar government stirs controversy, police probe underway

KUALA LUMPUR: Parti Islam Se-Malaysia (PAS) president Abdul Hadi Awang’s remarks that the Perikatan Nasional (PN) coalition will attempt to topple the government has stirred controversy, with the Malaysian police announcing that investigations will be conducted against him.

According to a Bernama report on Thursday (Mar 9), Sentul district police chief Beh Eng Lai said that police received reports lodged by Parti Amanah Negara (Amanah) and Parti Keadilan Rakyat’s (PKR) Selangor youth wing the day before.

“The case will be investigated by Bukit Aman's Classified Crime Investigation Unit,” he said at a press conference when asked about developments on the case.

The reports lodged by the Pakatan Harapan (PH) component parties were in connection with Mr Abdul Hadi’s statement that PN and the opposition bloc were making plans to topple the unity government led by Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim.

The unity government comprises PH, Barisan Nasional, Gabungan Parti Sarawak and Gabungan Rakyat Sabah, among others.

"It is very unbecoming of an MP to make a statement saying there are efforts by the opposition to topple the government," said Amanah exco member Fadhli Umar Aminolhuda after lodging the police report, according to The Star.

"Such a statement will only lead to trouble and disrupt public order.”

On Tuesday, Amanah president Mohamad Sabu expressed concern that Mr Abdul Hadi’s remarks would drive away investors from the country.

“When a big leader like (Abdul) Hadi Awang mentions (the desire to) change the government, (and) not through elections, it can scare and unsettle investors,” he said in a video posted on Facebook.

“It is known … that the change of three prime ministers in a short time has affected the flow of investments to Malaysia.”