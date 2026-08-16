Anwar pledges reforms, reaffirms needs-based policies at party congress after electoral setbacks

AYER KEROH, Melaka: Malaysia Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim has pledged an additional RM1 million (US$245,000) to each of the country’s 222 federal constituencies, including opposition wards, underscoring his administration’s push to allocate resources fairly and commitment to needs-based policies despite losing electoral support to a race-based alliance.

Anwar announced the funding during his closing speech at his Parti Keadilan Rakyat’s Congress on Sunday (Aug 16), saying the money should be used to address the needs of constituents.

The move comes as his Pakatan Harapan (PH) coalition faces pressure following recent electoral setbacks, amid signs of growing cooperation between Barisan Nasional (BN) and Perikatan Nasional (PN) to consolidate the Malay vote.

“Today, I would like to announce that for each parliamentary constituency, I will top up an additional RM1 million,” said Anwar, who is PKR president.

Anwar did not specify how the additional allocation will be channelled – whether through the members of parliament, government agencies or other means.

In his speech, he also spoke about why PKR and its Pakatan Harapan pact should continue working with BN despite being rivals in recent state polls.

PUSH FOR NEEDS-BASED REFORMS

The additional allocation has come amid accusations that Anwar has not been fair to certain states, especially those held by the federal opposition coalition PN.

“If there is positive criticism, I can accept, but the fact is I have never reduced funds (for the people),” said Anwar.

PN’s main component party Parti Islam Se-Malaysia controls the states of Kelantan, Kedah and Terengganu.

“They go to Parliament and continue hurling insults. ‘This is a cruel prime minister. He seized all the revenue from Kelantan and gave nothing’,” said Anwar.

“The reality is that billions of ringgit in additional funding have been provided to address the people’s problems. This has never been done on such a scale,” he added.

Anwar reiterated his government’s focus on needs-based rather than race-based policies, despite objections from some segments of the Malay-Muslim majority.

Malaysia’s bumiputera policies, originating from the 1971 New Economic Policy (NEP), provide affirmative action for Malays and indigenous groups in equity, education and the civil service.

“We must have the courage to move forward and do what benefits the poor, the majority of whom are Malay. But why should we separate the issue of wealth distribution and poverty from that of poor Chinese, Indians, Dayaks, Dusun Kadazans and others?” said the premier.

“That is why we put forward that idea. Today, we continue the struggle for everyone,” he said.