Malaysia considering consumption tax reform: Prime Minister Anwar

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim said on Tuesday (Aug 18) the government was considering reforming its consumption tax regime to make it more progressive and efficient, including potentially reintroducing aspects of a broad-based goods and services tax (GST).

Malaysia scrapped the GST, which was set at 6 per cent, in 2018 amid an outcry over rising living costs, replacing it with a narrower sales and services tax (SST). Some analysts have called for the GST to be revived so the government can achieve its fiscal targets.

Anwar, who is also finance minister, said he considered GST to be the most transparent and efficient system of tax collection, but was concerned about the impact on the poorest segments of society.

The government could not retain the current SST regime due to weaknesses in the system, he said, without providing details.

"So we need to see how we can combine these two systems to find a new way to determine a more progressive and efficient taxation system," he told a finance ministry event.

"It is a major challenge, it has to be done. But it is not simple ... with rising poverty rates and rising costs of living."