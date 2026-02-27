Malaysian police probing alleged plot by prominent family in engaging UK firm to topple government using foreign media

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian police are investigating an alleged bid by a prominent family to engage a United Kingdom-based media consulting firm to topple the government and sabotage national stability.

A copy of the police report on the matter, reportedly lodged on Thursday (Feb 26) morning, has circulated on social media.

Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Mohd Khalid Ismail confirmed the probe on Friday, reported Malaysian media.

The police report circulating online names Na’imah Abdul Khalid, the widow of late former finance minister Daim Zainuddin. But she has denied involvement in any attempt to destabilise the government, calling the allegation “false and preposterous”, reported Free Malaysia Today.

Na’imah – who was charged with failing to declare her assets in 2024 – dismissed the suggestion that seeking public relations advice could be construed as a plot against the government, Free Malaysia Today reported.

She claimed the complainant previously worked under her in a proposed communications team but was dismissed for alleged poor performance.

“Clearly, this is the conduct of a disgruntled man,” she was quoted as saying.

According to the police report circulating online, the complainant alleged that various members of Daim’s family had met the UK firm’s representatives in July last year.

At least five international media outlets were named in the discussions about putting pressure on Malaysia Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim and Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) chief Azam Baki.

The use of lobbyists was also mentioned as part of efforts to get certain charges brought against Na’imah by the MACC dropped.