Malaysian police probing alleged plot by prominent family in engaging UK firm to topple government using foreign media
The widow of former Malaysia Finance Minister Daim Zainuddin has denied involvement in any attempt to destabilise the government, calling the allegation “false and preposterous”.
KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian police are investigating an alleged bid by a prominent family to engage a United Kingdom-based media consulting firm to topple the government and sabotage national stability.
A copy of the police report on the matter, reportedly lodged on Thursday (Feb 26) morning, has circulated on social media.
Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Mohd Khalid Ismail confirmed the probe on Friday, reported Malaysian media.
The police report circulating online names Na’imah Abdul Khalid, the widow of late former finance minister Daim Zainuddin. But she has denied involvement in any attempt to destabilise the government, calling the allegation “false and preposterous”, reported Free Malaysia Today.
Na’imah – who was charged with failing to declare her assets in 2024 – dismissed the suggestion that seeking public relations advice could be construed as a plot against the government, Free Malaysia Today reported.
She claimed the complainant previously worked under her in a proposed communications team but was dismissed for alleged poor performance.
“Clearly, this is the conduct of a disgruntled man,” she was quoted as saying.
According to the police report circulating online, the complainant alleged that various members of Daim’s family had met the UK firm’s representatives in July last year.
At least five international media outlets were named in the discussions about putting pressure on Malaysia Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim and Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) chief Azam Baki.
The use of lobbyists was also mentioned as part of efforts to get certain charges brought against Na’imah by the MACC dropped.
The complainant reportedly decided to file a police report after reading news outlet Bloomberg’s report on MACC chief Azam and suspecting that it could be part of the alleged campaign against the government.
IGP Khalid said the case is being investigated under Section 124B of the Penal Code for engaging in activities detrimental to parliamentary democracy.
Those found guilty can be imprisoned for up to 20 years.
The case is being handled by the Classified Criminal Investigation Unit of the federal police’s Criminal Investigation Department’s Prosecution and Law Division.
IGP Khalid urged the public not to speculate on the case in the meantime.
Malaysia’s Attorney General’s Chambers said it is taking allegations of an attempt to overthrow the government seriously, and would provide legal guidance and prosecution support to investigators, media outlets reported.
“Any party found to be involved shall be held accountable under the law regardless of position or background,” it said in a statement on Friday.
Separately, the MACC issued a public appeal on Friday to track down four people identified as Daim’s children for an ongoing investigation.
The individuals are Asnida Abdul Daim, Md Wira Dani Abdul Daim, Muhammed Amir Zainuddin Daim and Muhammed Amin Zainuddin Daim, Malaysian media reported.
No details of the ongoing investigation were provided, but the South China Morning Post reported a source as saying it is related to an alleged failure to declare their assets.
Na’imah and the late Daim were in January 2024 charged with failing to declare their assets. Daim was acquitted following his death on Nov 13, 2024 but prosecutors said they would proceed with Na’imah’s case.
The MACC has made headlines in recent weeks.
On Feb 10, Bloomberg claimed in a report that Azam had a shareholding that could be worth about RM800,000 (US$203,900) in financial services company Velocity Capital Bhd. The shareholding’s value is above the government’s guideline for public servants.
Azam later said he bought the shares last year and sold them the same year. He has since filed a lawsuit against Bloomberg and seeks RM100 million in damages.
Bloomberg also claimed in a Feb 11 report, citing internal documents and interviews with witnesses, that the MACC allegedly colluded with a group of businessmen, dubbed the “corporate mafia”, in corporate tussles.
The MACC has rejected what it called “unfounded allegations” and said on Feb 24 the Royal Malaysia Police is investigating the matter and that it would cooperate fully.
The Democratic Action Party, which is part of the ruling coalition, has pushed for a royal inquiry into the “corporate mafia” allegations against MACC, and its secretary-general and Transport Minister Anthony Loke raised it in a Cabinet meeting on Friday.
Anwar confirmed the discussion on Friday but said a detailed statement would be issued later.
Government spokesperson Fahmi Fadzil said on Friday a special government committee looking into Azam’s shareholding is expected to submit its report to the Cabinet next week.
Fahmi was also asked about the police visiting Bloomberg’s office on Thursday, as reported by news site MalaysiaNow on Friday.
Fahmi said the Cabinet was not briefed on the visit and that the matter “can be referred to the IGP”, reported New Straits Times.
Meanwhile, about 70 protestors gathered outside MACC’s headquarters at Putrajaya on Friday calling for Azam’s arrest.