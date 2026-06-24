Malaysia police launch disciplinary probe on personnel involved in China viral video

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia police have launched a disciplinary probe into one of its personnel involved in a video featuring tourists shouting “smelly” while covering their noses in China.

Inspector-General of Police Khalid Ismail said on Tuesday (Jun 23) the individual concerned remains on active duty while investigations are ongoing.

“I urge all parties to remain calm as the police will conduct a thorough investigation. Apart from disciplinary aspects, appropriate action will also be taken if any breach of the law is established,” he told reporters, as quoted by Bernama news agency.

Khalid also reminded police officers and personnel to uphold proper conduct at all times, whether in Malaysia or abroad. They remain subject to the force’s regulations and standard operating procedures even when not in uniform, he said.

Khalid did not name the personnel under investigation, but local media reports have linked the case to a video involving social media influencer Nur Asyiqin Mohd Dalil.

Asyiqin, whose TikTok user name is @ekyn.wong, had posted the video in question on Jun 15.

Perceived by many viewers to have mocked local residents, the video, which featured Asyiqin and other Malaysian tourists, incited outrage and criticism from people including Chinese citizens.

The video also drew international media attention. According to the New Straits Times, the controversy was featured on a United States-based programme Firstpost America.