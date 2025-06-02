Malaysia Economy Minister Rafizi rejects PKR second deputy president post offered by PM Anwar’s daughter Nurul Izzah
When asked about the offer, Nurul Izzah did not outright deny nor confirm it.
KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia’s outgoing Economy Minister Rafizi Ramli, who was defeated by Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim’s daughter in his party’s internal elections, has declined an offer from her to serve as its second deputy president.
Rafizi, who failed to retain his deputy president post in the ruling Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) in a face-off with Nurul Izzah Anwar, said that her suggestion to create a second deputy president for him to fill was made at a meeting three days before party delegates cast their ballots in its central leadership elections on May 23.
“When Nurul Izzah met me the other day, she tried to propose the idea of appointing me as a deputy president (to serve alongside her), but whether it’s the deputy president or even the president’s position, I am not interested,” Rafizi told reporters at an event in Ampang on Sunday (Jun 1), reported local news outlet The Star.
“I had made it clear from the beginning that I would not accept any leadership position (if I lost). This is not about holding office,” he said, as quoted by the New Straits Times (NST).
“It’s about the message and the struggle we want to carry forward.”
Prior to the polls, Nurul Izzah was the firm favourite to clinch the deputy president post having secured the support of more than half of the party’s 222 divisions. She ended up winning 9,803 votes against Rafizi’s 3,866 votes.
Following his loss, Rafizi announced his resignation from Anwar’s cabinet on May 28, with his ally Nik Azmi Nik Ahmad who is the natural resources and environmental sustainability minister, following soon after.
“My recent defeat in the PKR elections signifies that I no longer possess the party’s mandate to translate PKR’s people-centric agenda into government programmes … As practised in other countries that uphold democratic principles, leaders who lose in party elections should make way for the victors to assume roles in the government,” he said in a statement to the media then.
In response to queries from the media, Nurul Izzah Anwar did not confirm nor deny Rafizi’s claims that she had made the offer, stating that it was a “sincere effort to build bridges in the party”, as well as to bolster its values after the internal elections.
“I believe that matters spoken in confidence between friends should remain between them,” she added in a brief response to NST.
Earlier in a statement following Rafizi’s resignation on Wednesday, Nurul Izzah described him as having a mind that is a “source of strength”, whether in government or not.
She also said that his ideas will not be forgotten and will continue to be refined and implemented as they are “what is best for Malaysia”.
The prime minister’s eldest daughter also added that her focus remains on strengthening the party by ensuring its top leadership is accountable.
Observers told CNA that Rafizi stepping down from Cabinet is “not the end of the road” for him to succeed Anwar and it may just be the impetus the 47-year-old needs to revive his standing in PKR and return to possibly challenge the post of party chief as soon as three years.
Rafizi, who is also the member of parliament for Pandan, said his resignation would take effect on Jun 17, and that he will be clearing leave until Jun 16.