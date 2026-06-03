Malaysia moves to register refugees, link those eligible to jobs amid labour shortages

LINKING REFUGEES TO JOBS

Home Affairs Minister Saifuddin Nasution Ismail last month said more than 4,000 people have been processed under the programme so far.



The database could support future job-matching initiatives for refugees aged 20 to 40, connecting them with opportunities in sectors facing manpower crunch, including manufacturing, construction, agriculture, plantations and services.



However, Saifuddin stressed that the initiative, which is being rolled out at immigration depots nationwide from this month, is not a pathway to permanent residency.



Employers hiring them must comply with existing labour laws, including paying the minimum monthly wage of about US$430 and providing suitable accommodation.



Industry players said the arrangement could help reduce reliance on foreign labour, which is often more costly.



Lee Tiong Li, director of connector manufacturing firm Amphenol TCS Malaysia, said: “I think we would have to wait for a lot of things to be straightened out. Of course it's very important that it's legally done.”

The government will also continue to strengthen its management of refugees and asylum seekers through closer coordination among agencies to safeguard national security.



“We cannot compromise the element of security,” said Saifuddin. “We have to balance between humanitarian and security. This is the main consideration now.”