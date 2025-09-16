Sabah landslide death toll climbs to 12 as expert warns of ‘new normal’ in Southeast Asia

SINGAPORE: At least 12 have died in Sabah after continuous rainfall triggered floods and landslides across several parts of the Borneo state since Friday (Sept 12), the latest to hit Southeast Asia in recent months.

Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim has ordered the federal government to support the Sabah state government and district authorities in managing the disaster, approving an immediate allocation of RM10 million (US$2.38 million) through the country’s National Disaster Management Agency to assist the flood victims.

“I am deeply moved by the impact of the flood disaster currently affecting the state of Sabah. I have directed the entire Madani (unity) government machinery to be mobilised immediately to assist the affected people so that aid can reach them without any disruption,” Anwar was quoted as saying by Bernama.

An expert told CNA that heavier and more frequent downpours with greater unpredictability of floodings and landslides are part of a “new normal” in Southeast Asia due to climate change and urbanisation.

Just last week, the tourist-centric island of Bali experienced what local media reported as its “worst” flooding in years, which claimed 17 lives. And last month, both Vietnam and Thailand saw fatalities as a result of landslides and floods brought about by Typhoon Kajiki.

“What we are observing is not just more frequent flooding but greater unpredictability, rainfall arriving earlier or later than expected concentrated in shorter bursts, overwhelming infrastructure and communities,” said environmentalist Renard Siew.