No slander, no sabotage at Malaysia state polls, warn PM Anwar and DPM Ahmad Zahid

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim and his deputy Ahmad Zahid Hamidi have laid out what is at stake at the country’s Aug 12 state polls as they warned opponents and members not to engage in slander nor sabotage.

According to Bernama, Mr Anwar said on Tuesday (Aug 1) that the ongoing state polls campaign should not be used as a stage by political leaders to slander their opponents.

The Pakatan Harapan (PH) chairman also said that while he was not concerned about being insulted, he would not condone efforts by political leaders to fool the people, especially those from Perikatan Nasional (PN).

Mr Anwar claimed that PN members, including coalition chairman Muhyiddin Yassin, have started spreading lies to conceal their failure when they were governing the country.

"In his campaign, Muhyiddin has on a daily basis called (me) stupid (and said that I) don’t know about the economy … that is what he says but I am not concerned, as long as I and all of us know what is being done for the development of the country’s economy and wellbeing.

"I wish to remind Muhyiddin, there is no point in insulting others, this is not the time,” he reportedly said during his speech at a unity government rally in Selangor.

“What I want is for you and PAS (Parti Islam Se-Malaysia) to state what you did when you led the government and what your party wants to do for the people after this,” he added. PAS is a component party of PN.

According to Bernama, Mr Anwar also said that voters are mature and wise enough to evaluate the words of political leaders and to assess whether the statements would benefit the people and the country or otherwise.