No slander, no sabotage at Malaysia state polls, warn PM Anwar and DPM Ahmad Zahid

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim and his deputy Ahmad Zahid Hamidi have laid out what is at stake at the country’s Aug 12 state polls as they warned opponents and members not to engage in slander nor sabotage.
According to Bernama, Mr Anwar said on Tuesday (Aug 1) that the ongoing state polls campaign should not be used as a stage by political leaders to slander their opponents.
The Pakatan Harapan (PH) chairman also said that while he was not concerned about being insulted, he would not condone efforts by political leaders to fool the people, especially those from Perikatan Nasional (PN).
Mr Anwar claimed that PN members, including coalition chairman Muhyiddin Yassin, have started spreading lies to conceal their failure when they were governing the country.
"In his campaign, Muhyiddin has on a daily basis called (me) stupid (and said that I) don’t know about the economy … that is what he says but I am not concerned, as long as I and all of us know what is being done for the development of the country’s economy and wellbeing.
"I wish to remind Muhyiddin, there is no point in insulting others, this is not the time,” he reportedly said during his speech at a unity government rally in Selangor.
“What I want is for you and PAS (Parti Islam Se-Malaysia) to state what you did when you led the government and what your party wants to do for the people after this,” he added. PAS is a component party of PN.
According to Bernama, Mr Anwar also said that voters are mature and wise enough to evaluate the words of political leaders and to assess whether the statements would benefit the people and the country or otherwise.
Some notable contests that will take place in Malaysia’s richest state of Selangor include caretaker chief minister Amirudin Shari’s fight to defend his Sungai Tua seat as well as the return of Selangor PN chairman Mohamed Azmin Ali for the Hulu Kelang seat.
Mr Amirudin, from PH component party Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR), will be up against PN candidate Muhammad Hanif Jamaluddin and independent candidate G Suman.
Meanwhile, Mr Azmin will be facing PH’s Juwairiya Zulkifli who is the deputy chief of the PKR women’s wing.
Selangor, with 56 seats in its state assembly, has the most seats up for grabs in these elections. A simple majority of 29 seats is needed to rule the state.
Separately, Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, who is also the Barisan Nasional (BN) chairman, reminded component party members not to sabotage the coalition during the upcoming six state polls.
"So far, the party Disciplinary Board and I have not received any official report. I am only giving an impression that if there is (a case of) sabotage by the party, this is a reminder to all members.
“If there is a report, we don't even need to call for an investigation. If there is real evidence on social media, in video or audio recordings, we will take action," he was quoted as saying by Bernama on Tuesday.
Ahmad Zahid also reportedly said that this is the best time for all members to organise and mobilise the election machinery and attract support not only from staunch BN members but friends in the PH coalition, in addition to gaining the support of 'fence sitting' voters.
The PH coalition is working with former arch-rival BN for the first time. The unity government led by Mr Anwar will be defending the states of Selangor, Negeri Sembilan and Penang, while the opposition PN coalition is the incumbent in Kelantan, Terengganu and Kedah.
Two weeks of campaigning for the six state polls kicked off on Jul 29 after candidates filed their nomination papers.