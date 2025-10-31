Malaysia has seen 4 times more foreign capital outflow from stock market this year. What’s at play?

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian economy is not at risk of hitting any major bumps in the coming months, but the country’s tepid growth prospects and cautious political outlook are why foreign investors have been pulling out from its financial markets, economists and analysts say.

As of Sep 30, net portfolio equity outflow from the Malaysian stock market this year hit RM16.4 billion (U$3.9 billion), about four times the full-year outflow of RM4.2 billion in 2024, said RHB Research in a note earlier this month.

According to Bank Negara - the country’s central bank - the non-resident outflow from the stock market in 2023 was RM2.3 billion.

Foreign shareholding now stands at around 19 per cent of total market capitalisation and is at an all-time low, CIMB Research was quoted as saying in reports this month. The shareholding ratio has fluctuated between 22 per cent and 23 per cent for some years.

Bonds are bleeding too: September saw RM6.8 billion in net foreign selling, reversing a brief inflow in August, according to RAM Rating Services.

RAM added in a note last week that foreign holdings in Malaysian bonds have already edged lower in the first half of this month, falling to RM285.8 billion as at Oct 14, down from RM287.0 billion as at end September.

Bank Negara figures show that foreign holdings stood at at about RM275 billion at the start of January, rising to a high of RM302 billion at end May this year, before retreating to current levels.

“It is a worrying trend,” former finance minister Tengku Razaleigh Hamzah told CNA of the haemorrhaging of foreign capital from the Malaysian financial markets.