Malaysian authorities followed strict procedures in Taiwanese influencer Iris Hsieh’s murder probe: Minister

PUTRAJAYA: Malaysian authorities followed strict procedures in investigating the death of Taiwanese influencer Iris Hsieh Yu-hsin linked to controversial rapper Namewee, said Home Minister Saifuddin Nasution Ismail amid questions raised about the delay in reclassifying the case as murder.

It was initially classified as a case of “sudden death”.

“We find out information in stages. When an (incident) happens, the first step for the police is to classify the case, under which Act and which section. Then they will discuss the direction of the investigation,” Saifuddin told reporters on Thursday (Nov 6), as quoted by local news outlet the New Straits Times (NST).

“After they (the police) take statements from the witnesses, only then can they classify the case.”

Hsieh, 31, was known as “nurse goddess” by her fans for her looks and background in nursing. She was found dead in a hotel bathtub at Jalan Conlay in Kuala Lumpur on Oct 22.

The case was classified as murder on Nov 4. A murder charge in Malaysia carries the death penalty or imprisonment of 30 to 40 years and not less than 12 strokes of the cane, upon conviction.

“The process is based on the evidence and information collected. The goal is to uncover the truth and ensure justice is upheld,” Saifuddin was quoted as saying by Free Malaysia Today.

The home minister was speaking on the sidelines of Jelajah Wira Madani 2025 programme at the Putrajaya police headquarters.