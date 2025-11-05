Malaysian rapper Namewee in police detention over murder probe of Taiwanese influencer Iris Hsieh

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian rapper Namewee has been detained by Malaysian police after he turned himself in at a Kuala Lumpur police station on Wednesday (Nov 5) to assist in the murder investigation of Taiwanese influencer Iris Hsieh Yu-hsin.

Namewee, whose real name is Wee Meng Chee, had posted on Instagram early on Wednesday, sharing a selfie outside what appeared to be the police station wearing his usual beanie and a black face mask.

"I have now arrived at the police station, and from here on, I will fully cooperate with the police investigation to give an explanation to the public and the deceased’s family,” he wrote.

"I will not run away, in the past when I was wanted (by the police), I voluntarily reported myself each time and never fled.”

According to media reports, Wee had turned up at Dang Wangi police station in Kuala Lumpur.

Images of him arriving at and entering the police post accompanied by two other cars, were posted by local news portal China Press just after 1am.

His lawyer, who accompanied him into the station, later told reporters that Wee was safe.

In a statement issued on Wednesday morning, Dang Wangi district police chief Sazalee Adam said: “Namewee will be remanded this morning at Dang Wangi police headquarters.”

Hsieh - known as the “nurse goddess” by her fans for her looks and background in nursing - was found dead in a hotel bathtub in Malaysia on Oct 22 while reportedly working on a video project with Wee.

Wee, 42, had reportedly found Hsieh, 31, unresponsive in the bathroom and administered CPR, before contacting emergency services at 12.30pm.