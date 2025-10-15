Malaysia’s Klang Valley, Johor hit by power outage; supply progressively restored

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia’s electric utility company said on Wednesday (Oct 15) that a power outage affecting parts of the Klang Valley and Johor has been linked to a supply disruption at a power plant in Melaka state.

Malay Mail reported that social media users had posted about several areas in the Klang Valley being affected by the blackout, including areas such as Bukit Damansara and Mont Kiara.

Popular areas such as the Mid Valley Shopping Mall, Pavilion Damansara Heights Shopping Centre, and TRX were also reportedly hit by the outage.

In a Facebook post, TNB Careline - which is the customer service contact of the utility firm - said its technical teams were working to restore electricity to affected areas in stages.

“We appreciate your patience and regret any inconvenience caused,” it said, adding that the affected power plant in question was the Edra Power Plant.

It did not give further details of the outage nor say how many households or buildings are affected.

In a Facebook post at around 5.30pm, the firm said that power was progressively being restored in areas such as Sri Hartamas, Ampang and Bukit Jalil in the Klang Valley area as well as Pasir Gudang in Johor Bahru.

Social media users took to X to share images and videos of the affected locations.