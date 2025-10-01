Over 3,100 errant Singapore drivers fined US$224,000 under Malaysia’s VEP scheme since July

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia has fined Singapore drivers without a valid Vehicle Entry Permit nearly RM1 million (US$237,360) since the scheme was fully enforced in July, said its Road Transport Department (JPJ).

A total of 3,148 errant Singapore drivers have been fined RM944,400 (US$224,163) as of Sep 28, JPJ’s director-general Aedy Fadli Ramli said on Tuesday (Sep 30), reported local news outlet Berita Harian.

Since Jul 1, Singapore-registered vehicles entering Malaysia without a valid VEP have faced a RM300 compound fine. The VEP is a radio frequency identification (RFID) tag used to track foreign vehicles and note if their drivers have outstanding fines and traffic offences in Malaysia.

Drivers must settle their fines before leaving Malaysia. Fines can be paid using cashless methods at the JPJ counters, mobile counters or online via the MyEG website, Transport Minister Anthony Loke said in June.

The number of drivers fined so far is more than double the 1,489 drivers caught during the first month of enforcement.

“The VEP (scheme) is actually an important system to ensure road safety and prevent the misuse of foreign vehicles in the country,” Aedy told reporters on Tuesday night.

“This is because the Malaysian authorities can then monitor foreign vehicles, enhance safety and manage traffic summonses while they are in the country. We will continue to strengthen enforcement from time to time.”