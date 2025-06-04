Malaysia's VEP: US$70 fine for errant foreign motorists as full enforcement starts Jul 1

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia will start issuing summons of RM300 (US$70.65) to foreign vehicles without Vehicle Entry Permits (VEP) at its land borders with Singapore from Jul 1, Malaysia’s Transport Ministry said on Wednesday (Jun 4).

“From this date, summonses will be issued to foreign vehicle owners who have not registered or activated VEP,” the ministry said.

For private individual vehicles without a valid VEP, the summons must be paid and VEP registration completed before exiting Malaysia.

Private individual vehicles with pre-registered but unactivated VEPs will be issued summons, and payment must also be made before exiting Malaysia, the ministry said.

The same applies to private company vehicles without a valid VEP, but such vehicles with pre-registered but unactivated VEPs will be issued a reminder notice instead and be allowed to exit Malaysia.

This is because drivers of such vehicles have experienced issues with registering the VEP e-wallet under a company name, Transport Minister Anthony Loke said.

“There are quite a lot of vehicles in this category that are still in the registration process due to incomplete documents,” Loke told reporters at the Ministry of Transport in Putrajaya.

A new system is in place to allow them to complete the process, he added. “So, we are still giving them time to get used to this new system.”

GRACE PERIOD ENDING AFTER NINE MONTHS

The ramping up of enforcement takes place nine months after Malaysia began requiring all foreign-registered vehicles entering the country by land from Singapore to use VEPs on Oct 1 last year.

The transport ministry said as of Monday (Jun 2), a total of 231,018 VEP tags have been issued to private individual vehicles, of which 194,507 have been installed and activated. It said 36,511 of the tags have not been activated.

A total of 2,660 VEP tags have been installed and activated for private company vehicles, it said.