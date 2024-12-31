Firms helping Singapore drivers with Malaysia's VEP see spike in demand amid festive season

SINGAPORE: Singapore car owners have been racing to apply for Malaysia’s Vehicle Entry Permits (VEPs) for road trips across the Causeway during the year-end festive season and ahead of Chinese New Year in January.

Companies that assist motorists with applications have seen a hike in demand in recent weeks.

Malaysia announced in May that from Oct 1, all foreign-registered vehicles entering the country by land from Singapore would be required to use VEPs or have action taken against them. The deadline has since been extended with no new date set.

Innox Group is among the firms seeing more customers. The company was set up in June, soon after the October deadline for mandatory VEP tags was first announced.

The demand for the firm’s services peaked in September, with about 80 applicants per day, before falling to about 20 to 30 a day in November, said its general manager Christopher Leow.

This month, he is seeing about 30 to 40 customers each day.

Most clients who have approached his company are those who have to travel between the two nations for work or those who have relatives across the Causeway, said Mr Leow.

“They don't want to take any risk (by waiting for the new deadline), so they just want to get things done. (In case) they face any complications (and) they can't get it done on their own, they want to seek a service provider,” he said.

On Dec 13, more than 550,000 people crossed Singapore's land checkpoints in a single day, marking a new record.