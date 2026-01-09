Malaysia DPM Zahid seeks full acquittal after prosecutors end corruption case over lack of evidence

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia Deputy Prime Minister Ahmad Zahid Hamidi is seeking full acquittal in a case involving 47 charges, his lawyer says, after prosecutors decided that there was no longer a basis to pursue it.

The charges related to corruption, money laundering and criminal breach of trust involving more than RM31.06 million (US$7.64 million) of funds from Zahid’s charitable foundation Yayasan Akalbudi.

The Attorney-General’s Chambers (AGC) announced on Thursday (Jan 8) that no further action will be taken on the 47 charges previously brought against Zahid after a discharge not amounting to an acquittal was granted in September 2023.

It added that a review of the evidence showed it was insufficient to sustain a prosecution, describing the move as the “final termination” of the matter, local news outlet Malay Mail reported.

The decision followed additional investigations by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) and a reassessment of six representations submitted by the defence after Zahid was granted the discharge not amounting to acquittal in 2023.

"After examining all the materials and new evidence obtained from the results of the further investigations and research, the AGC, based on the assessment and consideration of the prosecution, found that the available evidence is insufficient to support continuation of the prosecution for all the charges in question," the AGC said in a statement.

The decision was made “taking into account the interests of justice, integrity of the prosecution process, as well as the need to ensure certainty and accuracy in the criminal justice system,” it added, in a two-page statement explaining its decision.