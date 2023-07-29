Malaysian police tracking down suspect who hurled stones at PAS headquarters

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia's Inspector-General of Police Razarudin Husain confirmed on Saturday (Jul 29) that they have received a report in connection with a man hurling stones at the Parti Islam Se-Malaysia (PAS) headquarters, causing the glass wall to break.

He said the incident occurred at the headquarters at Jalan Raja Laut at 5.30am and police are tracking down the suspect with the help of the Kuala Lumpur City Hall.

"The suspect, who was riding a motorcycle, had made some noise before hurling the stones at the glass wall of the building," he said during a special media conference on Saturday, in conjunction with the state elections in Bukit Aman.

"Guards on duty in the building witnessed the incident. Police are tracking the suspect and ... we will track him down soon."

He added that the authorities are reviewing the close-circuit television cameras in nearby areas to assist in their investigations to identify the suspect.

The case is being investigated under Section 427 of Malaysia's Penal Code for committing mischief, he said.

Earlier on Saturday, PAS lodged a police report after one of the glass walls in its headquarters was broken by stones hurled by a man just a few hours before the nomination process for six state elections began.