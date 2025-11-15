‘I tried my best to save her’: Malaysian rapper Namewee says Taiwanese influencer died before his eyes

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian rapper Namewee, whose real name is Wee Meng Chee, has said he did everything he could to save Taiwanese influencer Iris Hsieh Yu-hsin but to no avail.

“It’s my first time seeing someone die before my eyes,” Wee wrote in Chinese on Facebook on Fri (Nov 14).

“I’m very sad, helpless, and shocked. I tried my best to save her, but I couldn’t change the outcome.”

This is Wee’s first public statement since being released on police bail on Nov 13, amid an ongoing probe into the death of Hsieh.

“After nine days in detention, I’m finally out. This was the longest I’ve ever been detained,” he wrote in the same post.

“Including the first and second days after the incident, I was questioned by six different groups of police officers in total,” said Wee, who added that each session lasted more than eight hours, with the longest one lasting 15 hours.

He said the police took his statements multiple times using different methods, and employed technological tools for a thorough investigation, describing their work as “meticulous” and “very professional”.