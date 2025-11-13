Malaysian rapper Namewee released on bail until Nov 26 as police extend probe into Taiwan influencer's death
CNA saw Namewee, whose real name is Wee Meng Chee, emerging from Dang Wangi police headquarters on Thursday (Nov 13) afternoon, boarding an SUV and leaving without speaking to the media.
KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian rapper Namewee has been released on police bail following a week in remand, amid an ongoing murder investigation into the death of Taiwanese influencer Iris Hsieh Yu-hsin.
Namewee, whose real name is Wee Meng Chee, was seen on Thursday (Nov 13) afternoon leaving Dang Wangi police headquarters, where he had been in custody.
Wearing his usual beanie, shorts and a t-shirt, he boarded a sports utility vehicle at the police station and left at around 3.50pm without speaking to the media. Wee’s lawyer confirmed his release shortly after with CNA.
Kuala Lumpur police chief Fadil Marsus said in a statement on Thursday that Wee would be released on police bail from Nov 13 to Nov 26 while awaiting the deceased’s post-mortem report.
“The investigation papers will be referred again to the Kuala Lumpur attorney-general's chambers once the post-mortem report has been obtained,” Fadil said.
His release was signalled a day earlier by the country's Attorney-General Dusuki Mokhtar. In remarks carried by local media, Dusuki had said that Namewee would be offered bail as there are currently no leads in the police probe that could connect him to Hsieh's death.
“Instructions have been given for further investigation to be conducted. So far, there is no evidence that shows the suspect was involved in causing the influencer’s death,” Dusuki was quoted as saying by Malaysiakini.
“However, if there are any new findings, the AGC (Attorney-General’s Chambers) will take appropriate action.”
Namewee, whose real name is Wee Meng Chee, turned himself in to the police in the early hours of Nov 5. His initial remand was due to end on Nov 10 but it was later extended by another three days to Nov 13.
Under Malaysian law, the police must either charge or release a suspect when the period of the second remand lapses.
Hsieh - known as the “nurse goddess” by her fans for her looks and background in nursing - was found dead in a hotel bathtub at Jalan Conlay in Kuala Lumpur on Oct 22 while reportedly working on a video project with Wee.
The case was reclassified as murder on Nov 4 after being initially classified as sudden death.
Malaysian police have said that Wee and Hsieh had a "special relationship".
Before turning himself in, Wee had been out on bail after being charged on Oct 24 with drug use and possession.
Writing in an Instagram post in the early hours of Nov 5 before he had surrendered himself, Wee said: "I will fully cooperate with the police investigation to give an explanation to the public and the deceased’s family,”
"I will not run away, in the past when I was wanted (by the police), I voluntarily reported myself each time and never fled.”
Wee is a Malaysian rapper and composer who has long courted controversy with his music. His songs have touched on issues such as government inefficiency, unequal treatment and corruption.
Hsieh was an influencer from Taichung city in Taiwan. She had about 545,000 followers on Instagram and 349,000 on Facebook, and often posted provocative content.