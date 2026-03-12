Malaysia’s curb on non-AI data centres seen as ‘strategic throttle’, but challenges remain

Ramli and his family have been swept up in the effects of Malaysia’s data centre boom. The surge has been swift, especially in Johor which has benefitted from spillover demand from southern neighbour Singapore.

According to a report by consultancy firm IPM, there were roughly two dozen data centre sites across Malaysia in 2020. By 2025, that number had nearly doubled to 46 operational facilities, with another 48 in the pipeline, according to market data firm Arizton.

The federal government has hailed this as a boon for foreign investment and Malaysia’s digital ambitions. But residents and some experts say infrastructure planning is struggling to keep pace.

Ramli, who previously worked in construction, now heads a residents’ action committee negotiating with state authorities and project representatives. Among their demands are compensation for medical bills linked to the data centre construction and higher electricity costs, as families rely heavily on air-conditioners and fans to dry clothes indoors.

He maintained that he is supportive of Johor’s data centre boom as it would bring jobs and prosperity to the state.

“We are supportive of the state’s efforts to bring in data centres, you never know one day my children or grandchildren might get a job with these companies,” he said.

But he expressed hope that the issues plaguing residents in the construction phase are managed better.

Elsewhere, complaints have surfaced in Johor’s Iskandar Puteri, Senai and Pasir Gudang districts, as well as in Selangor’s Elmina Park.