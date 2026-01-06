Man shot dead at fast food restaurant in Selangor, Malaysia

A man was fatally shot at a fast food restaurant in Banting, a town in the Malaysian state of Selangor, on Sunday night (Jan 4).

The man was believed to be dining at the outlet when the shooting occurred at around 10pm.

The police were alerted to the incident shortly after, at about 10.05pm.

The victim was identified as a man in his late thirties.

Videos circulating online showed the shooter running up to the man and firing at him before the victim collapsed to the ground.

In another video, the man was seen slumped on the pavement outside a McDonald's outlet, with blood visible on the ground around him.

He was later pronounced dead.

Two bullet casings were also found at the scene.

Investigations are ongoing, and police are searching for a suspect who fled the scene on a motorcycle.

Shootings remain relatively rare in Malaysia due to strict firearms laws, but several high-profile cases in recent months have raised public concern.

These include a fatal shooting at a shopping mall in Selangor earlier last year, as well as suspected gang-related incidents in Klang and Seremban.

Police have repeatedly said such cases are isolated and targeted, but the incidents have sparked debate over public safety and organised crime.