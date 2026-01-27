Tributes pour in for Mark Tully, BBC's 'voice of India' who died at 90

Tributes have poured in across India for the late BBC correspondent Mark Tully, known to millions as the broadcaster's "voice of India" for covering defining moments across the South Asian nation.

The veteran journalist died in New Delhi on Sunday (Jan 25), aged 90.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi led the condolences in India, describing Tully as a towering voice of journalism.

"His connect with India and the people of our nation was reflected in his works. His reporting and insights have left an enduring mark on public discourse," Modi said.

"Condolences to his family, friends and many admirers."

Congress leader Pawan Khera said he grew up listening to Tully and reading his books.

"Many like me, grew up listening to his voice, reading his books. I ended up living in the very locality in which he lived for years and fell in love with," he added.

Tully reported on some of the most defining moments in the region's history, said India's Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri.

"For generations across our subcontinent, his calm and unmistakable voice was synonymous with news," he posted on X.

The Times of India called him "a chronicler of India".