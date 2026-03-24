Philippine President Marcos declares energy emergency over Middle East conflict risk

MANILA: Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr on Tuesday (Mar 24) declared a state of national energy emergency in response to the Middle East conflict and what he called an "imminent danger" posed to the country's energy supply.

Marcos said a committee has been formed to ensure the orderly movement, supply, distribution and availability of fuel, food, medicines, agricultural products and other essential goods.

In an executive order shared with the media, Marcos said the conflict had created uncertainty in global energy markets, severe supply chain disruption and significant volatility and upward pressure on international oil prices, "thereby posing a threat to the country's energy security".

"The declaration of a state of national energy emergency will enable the government ... to implement responsive and coordinated measures under existing laws to address the risks posed by disruptions in the global energy supply and the domestic economy," he said.

The declaration, which will remain in effect for one year, authorises the government to procure required fuel and petroleum products to ensure timely and sufficient supply and, if necessary, pay part of the contract amount in advance.

Philippine Energy Secretary Sharon Garin earlier on Tuesday told a news briefing the country had around 45 days of fuel supply based on current consumption levels.

She said the government was working to procure 1 million barrels of oil from countries within and outside Southeast Asia to build its buffer stock.