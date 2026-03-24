Did Trump really talk to Iran? Analysts weigh in

United States President Donald Trump’s claim that he held “productive” talks with Iran has raised more questions than answers, as Tehran swiftly pushed back on Monday (Mar 23), denying any negotiations took place.

Trump said he had postponed a threat to bomb Iran’s power grid following the purported talks, but Tehran dismissed his remarks as “fake news” aimed at manipulating financial and oil markets.

Analysts are divided over whether a real diplomatic opening exists, or if Washington is simply buying time. While they say some level of communication is likely underway, though far from straightforward.

Ryan Bohl, a senior Middle East and North Africa analyst at geopolitical consultancy RANE, said Trump’s move appears to be part of a dual-track strategy.

“I don't think that there's much of a diplomatic opening at the moment. Trump’s hoping to signal to Iran that he's serious about a de-escalation,” Bohl said, noting that the White House is beginning to recognise how intractable the conflict has become.

“At the same time, he's still signalling a willingness to escalate militarily,” he added, pointing to the deployment of additional US Marines and warships to the region.