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Myanmar burns US$525 million of illegal drugs
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Myanmar burns US$525 million of illegal drugs

Drugs slated for burning in ceremonies across Myanmar were double the quantity of 2025, say officials.

Myanmar burns US$525 million of illegal drugs

A firefighter walks past a burning pile of seized illegal drugs during a destruction ceremony to mark the United Nations' "International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking" in Yangon on Jun 26, 2026. (Photo: AFP/Sai Aung Main)

26 Jun 2026 05:36PM (Updated: 26 Jun 2026 05:48PM)
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YANGON: Myanmar authorities on Friday (Jun 26) torched seized drugs worth an estimated US$525 million, according to the home affairs minister, who blamed rebel factions for the war-ravaged country's booming trade in illegal narcotics.

Analysts say that crumbling governance since a military coup in 2021 triggered a civil war has allowed all sides to profit from the illicit drug trade.

Myanmar has emerged as the world's largest producer of opium after the Taliban government surged back to power in Afghanistan in 2021 and cracked down on the sedative narcotic.

It is also currently Southeast Asia's largest national source of methamphetamine, according to the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime.

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Police in Yangon incinerated 31 different classes of drugs to mark the UN's International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking, local officials said, sending plumes of thick black smoke into the sky.

On an industrial zone compound on the outskirts of Yangon, officials gave a three-second countdown before setting the petrol-doused drugs ablaze in a fire lasting 30 minutes. Firefighters then extinguished the flames.

People take photos as they attend a destruction ceremony of seized illegal drugs to mark the United Nations' "International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking" in Yangon on Jun 26, 2026. (Photo: AFP/Sai Aung Main)

"Ice, also known as methamphetamine, is the largest in quantity among the drugs that were seized," anti-drug police officer Aung Myat Soe told reporters.

"There are more than 28 tonnes of it."

Drugs slated for burning in ceremonies across Yangon, Mandalay and Taunggyi - the capital of eastern Shan state, epicentre of Myanmar's opium trade - were double the quantity of last year, officials said.

Rebel factions "have exploited periods of political uncertainty to expand their involvement in the illicit drug trade", Home Affairs Minister Nyunt Win Swe said in a speech printed in state media.

"These activities not only prolong the existence of insurgent groups but also pose a persistent danger to the stability of our nation," he said.

Seized illegal drugs are set on fire during a destruction ceremony to mark the United Nations' "International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking" in Yangon on Jun 26, 2026. (Photo: AFP/Sai Aung Main)

In January, Myanmar authorities said they had captured a trio of record-sized jungle drug laboratories responsible for making a third of all the methamphetamine seized in Myanmar over the previous year.

Nestled in the hills of Shan state some 180km from the China border, the sites were the size of villages with their own elaborate power and water infrastructure.

Drug production, unregulated mining and online scam centres have all flourished in the chaos since the democratic government of Aung San Suu Kyi was toppled, analysts say.

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Source: AFP/rl

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