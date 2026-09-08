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Nepal disaster death toll rises as rescuers scour tunnels
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Nepal disaster death toll rises as rescuers scour tunnels

Rescue work continued in Nepal for a 14th day after the glacial and mountain collapse near the China-Nepal border swept away roads, bridges and homes.

Nepal disaster death toll rises as rescuers scour tunnels

People recover their belongings in the aftermath of flash floods at Devighat in Nepal's Nuwakot district on Sep 8, 2026. (Photo: Pedro Pardo/AFP)

08 Sep 2026 08:14PM
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KATHMANDU: The death toll from Nepal's devastating flood rose on Tuesday (Sep 8) to 1,357, with 5,326 people still missing, the country's disaster authority said nearly two weeks after the Aug 26 disaster.

In China, 43 people were confirmed dead and 519 missing, according to state media, bringing the overall toll to 1,400 dead and 5,845 missing.

Authorities in Nepal have been trying to verify the numbers of missing people by collating data from across the country.

"We have been compiling reports and verifying them. That is what has caused the increase in the number," Prakash Pokhrel, assistant spokesman at the disaster authority, told AFP.

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"We are trying to get to a number that is close to reality."

A Chinese national (middle) was rescued from the Audit Tunnel 4 of the Upper Trishuli-1 Hydropower Project site in Nepal's Rasuwa district in the aftermath of flash floods. (Photo: AFP/Handout via Nepal Army Facebook Page)

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Rescue work continued in Nepal for a 14th day after the glacial and mountain collapse near the China-Nepal border swept away roads, bridges and homes.

Nepali rescuers are focusing on three hydropower projects where they believe workers could still be trapped, the disaster agency said.

Hundreds of hydropower workers are among the missing, but the rescue of three from deep inside tunnels - two Nepalis on Friday and a Chinese man on Saturday - has raised hopes that others could still be alive.

"Our search and rescue operation is ongoing," Dharam Raj Uprety, chief of the country's disaster authority, told AFP.

"We are hoping that there might still be survivors in at least three projects, and we are pushing our operations there."

Foreign experts, including from China, India and South Korea, are aiding Nepali teams.

Nepal's foreign ministry said it had not given up hope of finding survivors.

"Hopes of finding survivors remain, and the reported number of people missing inside the tunnels remains unverified," the ministry said in a statement.

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With mortuaries overflowing, Nepal has buried hundreds of bodies in mass graves after collecting DNA samples for future identification, according to police.

While the exact cause of the glacial collapse is unclear, climate change is accelerating glacial melt worldwide, increasing the risk of such disasters.

Nepal, a largely rural nation of 30 million people that has contributed little to the greenhouse gas emissions driving global warming, has said reconstruction could cost billions of dollars.

David Fisher, of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies, said reaching communities isolated by the floods was a daunting task because of "narrow and dangerous" access routes.

"Every delay means families wait longer for the support they urgently need," he said in a statement.

Source: AFP/aj

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