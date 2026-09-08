Nepal disaster death toll rises as rescuers scour tunnels

KATHMANDU: The death toll from Nepal's devastating flood rose on Tuesday (Sep 8) to 1,357, with 5,326 people still missing, the country's disaster authority said nearly two weeks after the Aug 26 disaster.

In China, 43 people were confirmed dead and 519 missing, according to state media, bringing the overall toll to 1,400 dead and 5,845 missing.

Authorities in Nepal have been trying to verify the numbers of missing people by collating data from across the country.

"We have been compiling reports and verifying them. That is what has caused the increase in the number," Prakash Pokhrel, assistant spokesman at the disaster authority, told AFP.

"We are trying to get to a number that is close to reality."