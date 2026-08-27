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34 Australians, 9 South Koreans missing following Nepal-Tibet floods
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Asia

34 Australians, 9 South Koreans missing following Nepal-Tibet floods

The flash floods that hit the Nepal-Tibet border on Wednesday have killed at least 160, with the death toll expected to rise.

34 Australians, 9 South Koreans missing following Nepal-Tibet floods

A flooded road following a flash flood in Galchhi in the Dhading district, Nepal, on Aug 26, 2026. (Photo: Reuters)

27 Aug 2026 08:44AM (Updated: 27 Aug 2026 08:48AM)
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SYDNEY: Nine South Korean hydroplant workers and 34 Australians are missing as of Thursday (Aug 27), following a massive flash flood along the Nepal-Tibet border, the two countries said separately.

South Korea also said late on Wednesday that 10 other workers were stranded.

The disaster has already killed 160, and the death toll appeared likely to rise.

"At this point Nepal is a developing country, it doesn't have the resources that an event like that would have in Australia, so information is difficult," Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said during a panel discussion.

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"Our thoughts are with all those who will be concerned about their loved ones today."

Australia's Foreign Ministry said: "We are aware of a number of Australians in the area and Australian officials are urgently working to confirm their welfare."

"We are liaising with local authorities as well as tour operators," a spokesperson for the ministry said.

The South Korean workers were employed by Korea Energy and Doosan Enerbility, Seoul's Foreign Ministry said, adding that Nepal has deployed a rescue team to search the affected area.

South Korean Foreign Minister Cho Hyun held an emergency meeting with government officials and said a team of police, emergency services and foreign ministry officials will fly to Kathmandu on Thursday, the ministry said.

Another 10 South Korean workers affiliated with Doosan Enerbility were stranded in the area and awaiting a helicopter sent by Nepalese authorities to evacuate them.

Cho plans to hold a phone call with his Nepalese counterpart on Thursday, the ministry added.

Hundreds are missing The death toll from the disaster appeared likely to rise.

Related:

Source: Agencies/rk(kg)

Related Topics

Nepal flash flood mudslide Australia South Korea
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