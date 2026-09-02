Memorials held for missing in Nepal as PM highlights climate risk in Himalayas

NUWAKOT: Nepali families held symbolic funerals on Wednesday (Sep 2) to "liberate the souls" of relatives missing since deadly flash floods swept away their villages and homes in the Himalayan region a week ago.

Emergency teams have recovered more than 1,100 bodies, and nearly 4,500 people are missing after the gigantic wave of freezing water, rocks and debris triggered by a high-altitude glacial collapse roared down the China-Nepal border on Aug 26.

After days of searching shelters and mortuaries, relatives of some of the missing lost hope and began conducting last rites, burning straw effigies in Hindu rituals.

"We had to do this to set his soul free, so that he is at peace and happy wherever he is," said Dolma Newar Tamang, flanked by her sobbing son, at a funeral for her husband.

He had been en route to China when the disaster struck.

"I saw the news and called him," she told AFP. "I called repeatedly, but he never picked up."

A week on from the colossal disaster, Nepali rescuers are still seeking survivors, including by digging through packed sludge that has entombed multiple tunnels of hydropower plants.

So far, rescuers have recovered only bodies from tunnels, but teams were still digging, drilling and blasting through debris.

Nepal's Foreign Minister Shisir Khanal said he still hoped some missing people could be alive.

"Miracles do happen," he told AFP. "At this point, I do not want to completely give up hope."

"GLOBAL RESPONSIBILITY"

There is growing anger at the scale of destruction to hit Nepal, a largely rural nation of 30 million people.

The country has contributed little to the greenhouse gas emissions driving global warming, but is among those suffering its consequences.

Nepal's Prime Minister Balendra Shah warned the catastrophe was "a serious indication" of the risks the Himalayan nation faces.

Scientists say the Himalayas, the world's highest mountain range, are warming rapidly as global temperatures rise, accelerating glacier melt.

Glaciers in the wider Himalayan and Hindu Kush ranges are a crucial water source for around 240 million people in the mountainous regions, as well as for another 1.65 billion people in the South Asian and Southeast Asian river valleys below.