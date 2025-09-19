Nepal's ousted PM calls for probe into deadly youth protests

KATHMANDU: Nepal's deposed prime minister KP Sharma Oli said on Friday (Sep 19) his government did not order police to open fire on protesters and called for a probe into violence that killed at least 73 people.

In his first statement since stepping down last Tuesday, the 73-year-old said "infiltrators" were responsible for inciting bloodshed during youth-led protests that swept the Himalayan nation beginning Sep 8.

The demonstrations were sparked by a short-lived ban on social media, but fuelled by anger at corruption and long-standing economic woes.

At least 19 people were killed in a crackdown on the first day.

Subscribe to CNA’s Morning Brief An automated curation of our top stories to start your day. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

"Those who infiltrated (the protests) incited violence, resulting in the tragic loss of young lives," Oli said in a post in Nepali on Facebook.

"The government did not issue orders to target the protesters and fire shots," Oli said, as the country marked its constitution day on Friday.