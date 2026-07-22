‘Hopes dashed’: Network School members voice frustration after Forest City campus ordered to close

Scrutiny surrounding Network School intensified after allegations surfaced that Israeli nationals were among its participants and had entered Malaysia using passports issued by other countries. Malaysia does not have diplomatic relations with Israel and bars Israeli passport holders from entering the country.

Authorities have said they have not uncovered any travel document offences thus far.

Last Saturday, Balaji said the Network School would enter a “remedial period” to address issues raised by authorities while continuing operations in Johor.

However, Johor authorities later said they found that the organisation had breached licensing conditions and premises usage requirements, issuing two notices before ordering it to cease operations.

On Tuesday, Johor Chief Minister Onn Hafiz Ghazi backed MBIP’s decision to close the school and stressed that it was in accordance with existing legal provisions. He declined to take questions on the matter at an event on Wednesday.

CNA has reached out to Network School for comment on the latest closure order.

For Chris, a Johorean and Network School member who asked to be identified only by his first name, the future now looks uncertain.

He said members were taking different paths following the closure.

“It’s on a case-by-case basis, but largely most of the members are heading back,” said the business owner who is in his 30s.

Some are expected to relocate to Kazakhstan, where Network School plans to open another campus, while others intend to remain in Malaysia and continue working independently.

“I’m a Malaysian, so I can continue staying here. But it’s frustrating that the school has stopped operations,” he added.