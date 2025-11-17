Delhi car bombing accused appears in Indian court, another suspect held

NEW DELHI: Indian anti-terrorism investigators presented a suspect linked to last week's deadly car bomb in New Delhi in court on Monday (Nov 17), one of three men now accused of involvement in the suicide attack.

Officials have not disclosed any details about the motives or organisational backing of the alleged attackers, all three of whom they say came from Indian-administered Kashmir.

Kashmir has been divided between India and Pakistan since their independence from British rule in 1947, and both claim the Himalayan territory in full. Tensions remain high between New Delhi and Islamabad after recent attacks.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) said suspect Amir Rashid Ali was accused of having "conspired with the alleged suicide bomber, Umar Un Nabi, to unleash the terror attack" on Monday last week.

The NIA put the death toll at 10, although hospital officials told AFP that at least 12 people had been killed. It remains unclear whether Nabi was included in the tally.

It also said in a statement issued late on Monday that it had arrested another of Nabi's alleged accomplices from Kashmir.

The agency said Jasir Bilal Wani had "allegedly provided technical support for carrying out terror attacks by modifying drones and attempting to make rockets" ahead of the blast.

An AFP photographer earlier saw Ali being taken under heavy guard from a police truck to a New Delhi court to face charges.

Indian media reported that the court had ordered that he be held in custody by the NIA for 10 days.