'Tremendous prosperity' in Indo-Pacific, but middle powers must work together: New Zealand PM Luxon

SINGAPORE: The Indo-Pacific is a “tremendous engine for global prosperity”, but rising geopolitical tensions mean economic growth cannot be separated from regional security, New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon said.

Speaking to CNA on Tuesday (May 5), Mr Luxon called on middle powers to work more closely together to safeguard trade and uphold international rules in an increasingly fragmented world.

“Across the whole of the Indo-Pacific region … is where huge amounts of growth sit. This will be a huge driver of the middle-class economy. It's a tremendous engine for global prosperity,” he said.

“But also today, in 2026, you don't get prosperity without having security. Those conversations are inextricably linked,” he added, pointing to conflicts in Ukraine and the Middle East that have triggered wider economic pain.

SHIFTING WORLD ORDER

Mr Luxon said countries are navigating a shift from a multilateral system towards a more multipolar world “where power increasingly dominates”.

Still, he argued that middle powers have “huge agency” when they act together, even if they lack the scale of major powers.

“We have values and interests, but not necessarily power as small countries. But the way we can achieve agency and influence is through working together,” he said.

He added that smaller advanced economies can “model it out to the world” by building new forms of cooperation and partnerships.

“The new world order isn't yet fully determined. There's a chance for countries like New Zealand and Singapore that believe in the rules-based system to remake multilateralism,” he said.

Part of that approach involves what he described as “latticework” agreements across trade and security with like-minded countries. The strategy is often referred to as smaller networks of bilateral and minilateral partnerships that are more agile than traditional alliances.